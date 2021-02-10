Apollomics, Inc. and Edison Oncology Announce Licensing Agreement for Novel Protein Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor Targeting Solid Tumors

FOSTER CITY, Calif. and HANGZHOU, China and MENLO PARK, CA, Feb 10, 2021 – (ACN Newswire) – Apollomics, Inc., an innovative biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of mono- and combination- oncology therapies, and Edison Oncology Holding Corp., today announced that Apollomics has been granted worldwide rights, excluding China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, for the development and commercialization of EO1001. EO1001 is a protein tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that has demonstrated irreversible inhibition of EGFR (ErbB1), HER2 (ErbB2) and HER4 (ErbB4) as a single agent.

“We are excited to add EO1001 to our clinical development portfolio as its pan-erbB inhibition and well-tolerated preclinical safety profile makes it a potential targeted therapy for the treatment of solid tumor malignancies that overexpress EGFR and/or HER2,” said, Sanjeev Redkar, PhD, Co-Founder and President of Apollomics. “In preclinical models, EO1001 is potent against mutations in both the intracellular and extracellular domain of EGFR and has demonstrated activity in tumors with the ability to penetrate the central nervous system. As we advance our clinical development pipeline, we continue to seek assets like EO1001 with clearly defined mechanisms of action and differentiating attributes that we believe can make a difference for cancer patients worldwide. Looking ahead, a Clinical Trial Notification (CTN) Application in Australia will be submitted to initiate a clinical trial in the second quarter of this year.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Apollomics has the exclusive rights to develop and commercialize EO1001 globally, except in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Edison Oncology will receive an upfront cash payment and will be eligible to receive potential development and sales milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties on net sales. Apollomics will be responsible for all costs related to development, regulatory approvals, and commercialization activities for EO1001 in the territories.

“Our extensive and successful preclinical work with EO1001 has led us to this collaboration with Apollomics who will now advance the asset into clinical trials with their experienced development team. Over 90% of solid tumors overexpress erbB pathways, and with the data we have produced to date, we are confident that EO1001 has the potential to improve treatment outcomes for patients suffering from life-threatening cancers,” concluded Jeffrey A. Bacha B. Chief Executive Officer of Edison Oncology.

About EO1001

EO1001 is a protein tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that has demonstrated irreversible inhibition of EGFR (ErbB1), HER2 (ErbB2) and HER4 (ErbB4) as a single agent. EO1001 is potent against mutations in the intracellular domain of EGFR that are typically found in diseases such as Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) including T790M, L858R and d746-750, and against mutations in the extracellular domain of EGFR including the EGFR-variant III (EGFRvIII) mutation that is characteristic of glioblastoma. In preclinical trials, EO1001 has been well tolerated and demonstrated activity against treatment-resistant ErbB-driven tumors, including malignancies in the central nervous system, in vivo.

About Edison Oncology

Edison Oncology was founded in 2018 by experienced life science industry veterans to develop and commercialize new therapies targeting the fight against cancer. Edison Oncology leverages a deep understanding of cancer biology and cancer pharmacology in order to identify and advance underdeveloped drug candidates with the potential to overcome treatment resistance and improve survival outcomes and quality of life for cancer patients.

About Apollomics, Inc.

Apollomics, Inc. is an innovative biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of mono- and combination- oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. The company’s existing pipeline consists of several development-stage assets, including novel, humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body’s immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways. For more information, please visit www.apollomicsinc.com.

