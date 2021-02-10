Beth deHamel Joins the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation as Vice President of Operations and Chief Financial Officer

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Conrad N. Hilton Foundation today announced that Beth deHamel has been appointed as vice president of operations and chief financial officer, effective February 15, 2021. DeHamel will develop, implement and oversee core systems and processes that drive how the Hilton Foundation operates, including the organization’s financial, information technology, and facilities operations. She will serve as an officer of the Foundation and report to President and CEO Peter Laugharn.





DeHamel most recently served for over a year as interim chief executive officer at Mercy Corps, appointed by the board to provide leadership and stabilization during a period of multiple complex crises. Before this, she served as chief financial officer for the organization, responsible for financial matters including the global budget, compliance, procurement and enhanced financial transparency. Prior to joining Mercy Corps, deHamel was chief financial officer at TriMet, the Portland Oregon public transit agency, where she was responsible for the financial integrity and accountability of the $1 billion agency. She began her career in investment banking, working at such companies as Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Paine Webber.

“ Beth brings a unique perspective from her decades of experience in both the financial and nonprofit sectors,” shares Peter Laugharn. “ With a proven history of guiding organizations through periods of change, her expertise will be a tremendous asset to the Foundation as we continue to grow and navigate new ways of working during the pandemic and beyond.”

In addition, deHamel has been a volunteer board member on numerous nonprofit boards, bringing financial and operational expertise to other mission-driven organizations. She has served as a board member of microfinance institutions in Kosovo, Bosnia and Indonesia, the social venture investment fund Mercy Corps Development Holdings LLC, and Oregon-based nonprofits including CareOregon, the Oregon Facilities Authority, and the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry.

“ It is an honor to join the Hilton Foundation during this unique time in the history of the organization and the world,” states deHamel. “ I am thrilled to continue my personal commitment to making the world a better place through this role, working in partnership with teams across the Foundation to ensure our operations best support the communities we serve.”

DeHamel holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics and public policy from Duke University and a Master of Public Policy from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

About the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation

International hotelier Conrad N. Hilton established the grantmaking foundation that bears his name in 1944 to help people living in poverty and experiencing disadvantage worldwide. Today, the work continues, concentrating on efforts to improve early childhood development outcomes, support older youth as they transition from foster care, ensure opportunity youth can access career pathways, prevent homelessness, identify solutions to safe-water access, help integrate refugees into society and lift the work of Catholic sisters. Additionally, following selection by an independent, international jury, the Foundation annually awards the $2.5 million Conrad N. Hilton Humanitarian Prize to an organization doing extraordinary work to reduce human suffering. The Foundation is one of the world’s largest, with assets recently growing to approximately $7.5 billion. It has awarded grants to date totaling more than $2 billion, $207 million worldwide in 2020. Please visit www.hiltonfoundation.org for more information.

