Black & Veatch Appoints Sandeep Sathyamoorthy to New Leadership Post, Strengthening Company’s Focus on Applied Research, Innovation in Water Industry

Expert to lead applied research in support of new resource recovery, sustainable treatment solutions

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black & Veatch announced today that Sandeep Sathyamoorthy, an industry expert with a track record of successfully leading applied research in wastewater treatment and reuse, has been named global practice and technology leader for innovation and applied research in the company’s water business.

In the newly created position, Dr. Sathyamoorthy will lead the business’s collaborative research with professional organizations, independent research services and operation of its Innovation Platform. The move centralizes Black & Veatch’s innovation and applied research practice in the areas of water and wastewater treatment, sustainability, energy efficiency, solids and organics management, and digital water, analytics and AI.

“ Black & Veatch has been at the forefront of applied research for many years,” said Cindy Wallis-Lage, President of Black & Veatch’s water business. “ Centralizing our research practice under the leadership of Sandeep, who has great skill and experience accelerating the development and adoption of innovative concepts and technologies, allows us to strategically evaluate, test and pilot treatment advances and deliver optimized solutions at full-scale, creating value for our clients, projects and industry.”

Sathyamoorthy, who has a Ph.D. in environmental and water resources engineering, has implemented innovative facility solutions that deliver long-term operational and environmental benefits.

He served for nearly six years as principal process and innovation leader in Black & Veatch’s Water Technology Group, where he played an instrumental role creating the company’s Innovation Platform, which performs full-scale testing, treatability testing and technology evaluations, and designs of demonstration facilities. Collaborating with clients, vendors, water industry organizations and partners in academia, the practice focuses on practical resource recovery strategies and technologies.

Recent applied research projects by Black & Veatch include the evaluation of Membrane Aerated Biofilm Reactor (MABR) technology at the City of Hayward’s Water Pollution Control Facility in California’s Bay Area and mainstream and sidestream deammonification technology at the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant in Los Angeles.

