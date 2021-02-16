BringCom Completes Pan-African Fiber Ring Network

STERLING, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BringCom Incorporated, a leading provider of connectivity solutions in Africa, announces the completion of its pan-African fiber ring network. The new fiber ring network will link BringCom’s points of presence in East and West Africa to its European hub in London, providing BringCom customers with protected and reliable connectivity services.

“This pan-African fiber ring offers our corporate and government customers seamless connectivity and increased redundancy in Africa,” said Fabrice Langreney, President and CEO of BringCom. BringCom customers’ international traffic can also be interconnected via numerous cable landings to the networks of its local partners. BringCom’s proven expertise in the provision of reliable domestic last-mile circuits in Africa is now enhanced by the additional protection built in to its continent-wide backhaul network.

This network expansion initiative is part of BringCom’s growth strategy in Africa to add secure, reliable, and diverse connectivity routes while providing innovative services such as SD-WAN, SASE (Secure Access Service Edge), and Edge Cloud services. BringCom’s enterprise SD-WAN services will lower costs, increase business agility, and improve multi-cloud applications performance. BringCom’s SD-WAN platform also acts as a cloud connect service to deliver complete solutions for afriQloud. afriQloud is BringCom’s local and distributed cloud services platform providing digital Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) for virtual data center, and virtual machine (compute) needs in East Africa. BringCom’s operational expertise and extensive local partnerships in Africa uniquely position the company to deliver reliable communications services to and from challenging environments.

About BringCom (www.bringcom.com)

BringCom Incorporated, headquartered in Sterling, VA, USA is a leading Communications Solutions Provider operating in Africa who has been offering high-quality international and last-mile connectivity solutions since 1992 to international enterprise and government customers located in the United States, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. BringCom’s agile and reliable end-to-end communications lifecycle is dependent on its core capabilities: Cloud and Connectivity Solutions, Project Management, Supplier Management, Africa Risk Management and Customer Experience.

For further information please visit www.bringcom.com or contact Marine Langreney, BringCom Marketing Manager at +1 (703) 955-2838; mlangreney@bringcom.com.

