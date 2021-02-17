C3 AI Releases Comprehensive Enhancements to Its Enterprise AI Application Development Platform and AI Applications

Newest version of the C3 AI Suite expands lineage, ML model development/operations, and multi-cloud support features for accelerated time-to-value

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–C3 AI (NYSE:AI), a leading enterprise AI software provider, today announced the release of major enhancements to its enterprise AI application development platform and AI applications designed to further accelerate digital transformation. Over the past decade, C3 AI has invested continuously in the C3 AI® Suite, its open, secure, and multi-cloud enterprise AI platform that leverages a model-driven architecture, enabling end-to-end enterprise AI including data integration, model development, MLOps, application development, and model governance and maintenance.





The latest release – Version 7.17 – provides new capabilities to track and manage full lineage from data sources to application entities. In addition, the latest release includes new composable machine learning (ML) pipelines for data scientists; enhancements to C3 AI CRM, C3 AI Anti-Money Laundering, C3 AI Energy Management, C3 AI Production Schedule Optimization, and C3 AI Reliability applications; and a new enterprise AI application for the oil and gas industry, C3 AI Well Development Optimization.

“Today’s release introduces even more market-leading features for developers, data scientists, and data engineers, while bringing unparalleled speed to the development of enterprise AI applications,” said C3 AI President and Chief Product Officer Houman Behzadi. “We continue to invest significantly in our enterprise AI platform, wide range of developer tools, and configurable enterprise AI applications to enable a richer and more cohesive developer and user experience to accelerate AI adoption.”

The latest platform enhancements and features available with the C3 AI Suite include:

Comprehensive data, feature, and model lineage: Improvements to enterprise AI application development tools include a new comprehensive data, feature, and model lineage component that enables developers and end users to understand the lineage of their application and AI/ML results.

Improvements to enterprise AI application development tools include a new comprehensive data, feature, and model lineage component that enables developers and end users to understand the lineage of their application and AI/ML results. Enhanced time series feature generation: The latest release significantly accelerates feature engineering and model development . Enhancements enable faster feature parameterization, more comprehensive statistical transformations, and improved feature selection for use in C3 AI ML Pipelines.

The latest release significantly accelerates feature engineering and model development Enhancements enable faster feature parameterization, more comprehensive statistical transformations, and improved feature selection for use in C3 AI ML Pipelines. New composable ML pipelines: Expanding the ever-growing library of C3 AI ML Pipelines, the latest release includes four new pipelines to accelerate model development, including a deep learning pipe for forecasting and a linear quantile regression pipe for probabilistic predictions. C3 AI ML Pipelines also deliver improved model interpretability support with the addition of SHAP (Shapley Additive Explanations) to the available explainability frameworks.

Expanding the ever-growing library of C3 AI ML Pipelines, the latest release includes four new pipelines to accelerate model development, including a deep learning pipe for forecasting and a linear quantile regression pipe for probabilistic predictions. C3 AI ML Pipelines also deliver improved model interpretability support with the addition of SHAP (Shapley Additive Explanations) to the available explainability frameworks. Multi-cloud Kubernetes service: As part of the ongoing Kubernetes/OpenShift standardization, the latest release supports the Kubernetes service on all clouds.

As part of the ongoing Kubernetes/OpenShift standardization, the latest release supports the Kubernetes service on all clouds. New prebuilt data connectors: Performance and scalability improvements to C3 AI’s Virtual Data Lake framework include connectors to Snowflake, Spark/Databricks, S3, Microsoft Power BI, Azure Data Lake, and Microsoft Dynamics 365 – further expanding the library of prebuilt data connectors on the C3 AI Suite. The new connectors help accelerate data integration and allow engineers to create a virtual data image or ingest data directly into the C3 AI Suite.

Performance and scalability improvements to C3 AI’s Virtual Data Lake framework include connectors to Snowflake, Spark/Databricks, S3, Microsoft Power BI, Azure Data Lake, and Microsoft Dynamics 365 – further expanding the library of prebuilt data connectors on the C3 AI Suite. The new connectors help accelerate data integration and allow engineers to create a virtual data image or ingest data directly into the C3 AI Suite. Enhancements to enterprise object models: New additions and enhancements to C3 AI’s suite of prebuilt enterprise object models further accelerate development of AI applications. Cross-industry object models provide functional capabilities, including energy management, equipment and process reliability, fraud detection, inventory optimization, and manufacturing yield optimization. In addition, C3 AI also offers industry-specific object models for manufacturing, financial services, oil and gas, utilities, and defense.

C3 AI also continues to invest in its growing portfolio of enterprise AI applications. Notable enhancements include:

C3 AI CRM

C3 AI Reliability

C3 AI Inventory Optimization

C3 AI Production Schedule Optimization

C3 AI Well Development Optimization is a new oil and gas application that optimizes upstream drilling costs and mitigates non-productive time risks such as stuck pipe, lost circulation, and drilling recovery. The application provides the foundational data model for AI-enabled well development applications, as well as for upstream oil and gas operators to plan and execute drilling operations.

For more information about this new release, please contact sales@c3.ai.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) is a leading provider of enterprise AI software for accelerating digital transformation. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products: C3 AI® Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating large-scale AI applications; C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS AI applications; C3 AI CRM, a suite of industry-specific CRM applications designed for AI and machine learning; and C3 AI Ex Machina, a no-code AI solution to apply data science to everyday business problems. The core of the C3 AI offering is an open, model-driven AI architecture that dramatically simplifies data science and application development. Learn more at: www.c3.ai

Contacts

C3 AI Public Relations

Edelman



Lisa Kennedy



415-914-8336



pr@c3.ai

Investor Relations

IR@C3.ai