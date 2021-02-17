C3 AI Releases Comprehensive Enhancements to Its Enterprise AI Application Development Platform and AI Applications
Newest version of the C3 AI Suite expands lineage, ML model development/operations, and multi-cloud support features for accelerated time-to-value
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–C3 AI (NYSE:AI), a leading enterprise AI software provider, today announced the release of major enhancements to its enterprise AI application development platform and AI applications designed to further accelerate digital transformation. Over the past decade, C3 AI has invested continuously in the C3 AI® Suite, its open, secure, and multi-cloud enterprise AI platform that leverages a model-driven architecture, enabling end-to-end enterprise AI including data integration, model development, MLOps, application development, and model governance and maintenance.
The latest release – Version 7.17 – provides new capabilities to track and manage full lineage from data sources to application entities. In addition, the latest release includes new composable machine learning (ML) pipelines for data scientists; enhancements to C3 AI CRM, C3 AI Anti-Money Laundering, C3 AI Energy Management, C3 AI Production Schedule Optimization, and C3 AI Reliability applications; and a new enterprise AI application for the oil and gas industry, C3 AI Well Development Optimization.
“Today’s release introduces even more market-leading features for developers, data scientists, and data engineers, while bringing unparalleled speed to the development of enterprise AI applications,” said C3 AI President and Chief Product Officer Houman Behzadi. “We continue to invest significantly in our enterprise AI platform, wide range of developer tools, and configurable enterprise AI applications to enable a richer and more cohesive developer and user experience to accelerate AI adoption.”
The latest platform enhancements and features available with the C3 AI Suite include:
- Comprehensive data, feature, and model lineage: Improvements to enterprise AI application development tools include a new comprehensive data, feature, and model lineage component that enables developers and end users to understand the lineage of their application and AI/ML results.
- Enhanced time series feature generation: The latest release significantly accelerates feature engineering and model development. Enhancements enable faster feature parameterization, more comprehensive statistical transformations, and improved feature selection for use in C3 AI ML Pipelines.
- New composable ML pipelines: Expanding the ever-growing library of C3 AI ML Pipelines, the latest release includes four new pipelines to accelerate model development, including a deep learning pipe for forecasting and a linear quantile regression pipe for probabilistic predictions. C3 AI ML Pipelines also deliver improved model interpretability support with the addition of SHAP (Shapley Additive Explanations) to the available explainability frameworks.
- Multi-cloud Kubernetes service: As part of the ongoing Kubernetes/OpenShift standardization, the latest release supports the Kubernetes service on all clouds.
- New prebuilt data connectors: Performance and scalability improvements to C3 AI’s Virtual Data Lake framework include connectors to Snowflake, Spark/Databricks, S3, Microsoft Power BI, Azure Data Lake, and Microsoft Dynamics 365 – further expanding the library of prebuilt data connectors on the C3 AI Suite. The new connectors help accelerate data integration and allow engineers to create a virtual data image or ingest data directly into the C3 AI Suite.
- Enhancements to enterprise object models: New additions and enhancements to C3 AI’s suite of prebuilt enterprise object models further accelerate development of AI applications. Cross-industry object models provide functional capabilities, including energy management, equipment and process reliability, fraud detection, inventory optimization, and manufacturing yield optimization. In addition, C3 AI also offers industry-specific object models for manufacturing, financial services, oil and gas, utilities, and defense.
C3 AI also continues to invest in its growing portfolio of enterprise AI applications. Notable enhancements include:
- C3 AI CRM delivers a new AI-based precision revenue forecasting and opportunity scoring feature leveraging both data in traditional CRM systems and external feeds (e.g., financial data, news, commodity prices).
- C3 AI Reliability enhancements include a new module – C3 AI Diagram Parsing – to automatically generate digital twins and object models from piping and instrumentation diagrams (P&IDs). C3 AI Diagram Parsing uses machine vision and natural language processing to parse P&IDs to generate machine-readable asset hierarchies and sensor-to-asset mappings.
- C3 AI Inventory Optimization enhancements include what-if scenario modeling capabilities for inventory analysts to account for the ever-changing dynamics of globally distributed supply chains and optimize for the best operating outcomes.
- C3 AI Production Schedule Optimization enhancements include a new user interface, enhancements to the object model, and additional composable ML pipelines. Modifications to the user interface enable end users to more easily generate, review, and act on AI-based demand forecasts and order line recommendations. The newly available demand planning and scheduling data models and ML pipelines help accelerate model development and deployment for data science teams.
- C3 AI Well Development Optimization is a new oil and gas application that optimizes upstream drilling costs and mitigates non-productive time risks such as stuck pipe, lost circulation, and drilling recovery. The application provides the foundational data model for AI-enabled well development applications, as well as for upstream oil and gas operators to plan and execute drilling operations.
For more information about this new release, please contact sales@c3.ai.
About C3.ai, Inc.
C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) is a leading provider of enterprise AI software for accelerating digital transformation. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products: C3 AI® Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating large-scale AI applications; C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS AI applications; C3 AI CRM, a suite of industry-specific CRM applications designed for AI and machine learning; and C3 AI Ex Machina, a no-code AI solution to apply data science to everyday business problems. The core of the C3 AI offering is an open, model-driven AI architecture that dramatically simplifies data science and application development. Learn more at: www.c3.ai
