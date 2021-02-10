C3 AI to Announce Financial Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 on March 1, 2021

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–C3 AI (NYSE: AI), a leading provider of enterprise AI software, announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended January 31, 2021, following the close of the U.S. markets on Monday, March 1, 2021. C3 AI will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time/5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 1, 2021. A live webcast will be available on the C3 AI Investor Relations website at http://ir.c3.ai.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after its completion and will be accessible for 30 days on the C3 AI Investor Relations website.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) is a leading provider of Enterprise AI software for accelerating digital transformation. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products: C3 AI® Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating large-scale AI applications; C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS AI applications; C3 AI CRM, a suite of industry-specific CRM applications designed for AI and machine learning; and C3 AI Ex Machina, a no-code AI solution to apply data science to everyday business problems. The core of the C3 AI offering is an open, model-driven AI architecture that dramatically simplifies data science and application development. Learn more at: www.c3.ai.

