Calligo Acquires Decisive Data to Accelerate Data Insights Services

Calligo rapidly expands its data science service capabilities, which combined with its established managed data privacy, security and data insights portfolio, creates a world leader in safe, intelligent, accessible data services

St Helier, Jersey, 17 February 2021 – Calligo, the world’s first end-to-end managed data services provider, today announced it has acquired Decisive Data, a pioneer in data analytics, data science and visualization. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The integration of US-based Decisive Data’s capabilities in data science and data analytics into Calligo’s existing data insights team, alongside its global privacy and security-centric managed data services, creates the most capable, accessible and compliant data insights service for modern businesses.

Calligo becomes the natural choice for organizations of all sizes seeking innovative and strategic understanding of their data, with the reassurance of advanced data security and full adherence to data privacy laws and any industry governance requirements – and the only business to provide this as a consumable, proven, fully-managed service.

Decisive Data was established in 2008 in Redmond, Washington, and now helps some of the largest global brands in technology, retail, telecoms, healthcare and other verticals to use deep data insights to make critical decisions and realize better outcomes in efficiency, growth and profitability.

Backed by Investcorp Technology Partners, this is Calligo’s tenth acquisition since it launched in 2012. Just last year, it acquired four MSPs in Europe – Network Integrity Services (UK), Cinnte Technologies (Ireland), DC Networks (Ireland) and Itomic Voice & Data (Ireland) – to bolster the skills and capabilities available to its customers throughout Europe and North America. The acquisition of Decisive Data immediately propels and broadens Calligo’s data science capabilities, accelerating its global delivery of managed data insights services.

“I’m very pleased to welcome Decisive Data team members, customers and partners to Calligo, and am extremely excited about the capabilities being added to the Calligo portfolio,” said Julian Box, Founder and CEO of Calligo. “Businesses today are under tremendous pressure to maximize their capabilities and efficiencies as budgets tighten and markets become tougher. Data and its intelligent exploitation is the well-known solution, but only if done so responsibly, safely and compliantly. With today’s addition of Decisive Data’s talented team members and its technology to Calligo, we will accelerate businesses’ ability to cost-effectively ramp up their data insight efforts – all while ensuring that their data remains secure, private and observes all applicable data regulations.”

With more than two decades’ experience building companies that use technology to streamline operations, Box launched Calligo in 2012 to give organizations of all sizes the ability to better understand their own data and manage it more efficiently, productively and safely at every juncture. Calligo’s Outsourced IT Services, Data Privacy Services and Data Insight Services give its customers the capacity to safely and securely leverage data to make decisions, improve productivity, expand profitability, ensure data privacy and continually meet data compliance requirements.

Box said he has no doubt that Calligo’s acquisition of Decisive Data was meant to be. “Both organizations are deeply committed to the power of data, both organizations understand that insights and privacy must go hand-in-hand, and both organizations are dedicated to ensuring customers receive best-in-class service. Combining our capabilities under the Calligo banner will enhance the opportunities for both organizations’ customers to safely take advantage of the intelligence in their data to inform decision making and grow their businesses,” he said.

Alissa Seiple, CEO of Decisive Data, agrees that the match makes perfect sense. “We are thrilled to be joining a like-minded company that has already established itself as a global voice for the centrality of data privacy and data governance in business,” she said. “As the use of data becomes more complex, especially in a fragmented regulatory environment, data-first thinking must sit at the foundation of every business decision. Julian and his team totally understand this, and I cannot wait to see what’s next. The incorporation of Decisive Data into Calligo is a win for both our companies and a win for all of our customers.”

To learn more about Calligo and how it supports businesses by helping them ensure their data is secure, private and compliant with regulatory mandates, and better able to help them become more profitable, productive and agile, visit the website at www.calligo.io.

