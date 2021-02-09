Criteria and Revelian Enter One-Year Acquisition Milestone with Launch of Product Offerings for the APAC Market + Announcement of New Global Roles

BRISBANE, Australia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#candidates—Revelian, a leader in the field of emotional intelligence and game-based assessments, announced the launch of a new testing platform and a range of additional assessments geared towards the Asia Pacific region. The platform and assessments were created by Revelian’s parent company, Los Angeles-based Criteria, a market-leading SaaS people analytics platform. Since Criteria’s acquisition of Revelian in early March of 2020, the two organizations have integrated assessments to strengthen the combined organization’s offerings to customers on a global scale.

Revelian’s APAC customers will now have access to an enhanced, intuitive, testing platform with more functionality. The broad range of features will enable companies to assess their applicants efficiently, cost effectively and provide a great candidate experience. Along with the platform, Revelian’s newly expanded assessment portfolio will allow companies the ability to assess candidates across multiple dimensions to get a more complete and precise picture of each candidate. The updated range offers 14 scientifically validated assessments across six major categories: aptitude, personality, emotional intelligence, risk, values and skills and are available for more than a thousand different job types. This initial release is focused on the needs of SMBs, with an Enterprise version available in mid-2021.

“This offering to the APAC market is an important part of our one-year milestone in the convergence of our two organizations,” says Josh Millet, Founder & CEO of Criteria. “Since the acquisition, we have also launched three of Revelian’s game-based assessments into the North American market, integrated our highly complementary cultures, product sets and value propositions and we are very pleased with how the two organizations are progressing.”

In addition, as part of the convergence strategy, an organizational restructure has resulted in new global roles for key Revelian executives:

Cherie Curtis – previously CEO of Revelian, has moved into a position as President of Criteria, which includes global responsibility for marketing, consulting psychology, sales, customer success and support functions as well as continuing to oversee APAC operations

Dr. Matthew Neale – previously Chief Psychology Officer at Revelian, is now VP of Assessment Products for Criteria globally

Ashis Govind – previously CTO at Revelian, has taken on the role of VP Information Technology and Security for Criteria globally

“I’m delighted to see the launch of the Criteria platform in the APAC region,” says Cherie Curtis, President of Criteria. “With an enhanced offering of assessments and unique recruitment functionality, this launch marks a new era of innovation and we are able to meet the needs of our customers better than ever before. It’s exciting to be a part of this movement to improve the hiring process on a global scale.”

Criteria will continue to operate Revelian offices and expand its international presence by offering a pipeline of new platform functionality and product offerings throughout 2021 and beyond, including an expansion into post-hire solutions for customers globally.

ABOUT REVELIAN

Revelian is a market leader in psychometric assessment development with a strong history of innovation, most recently demonstrated with game-based assessments for recruitment. With a broad range of pre-hire assessments, more than 500,000 individuals complete Revelian assessments annually, for roles with more than 2,000 employers globally. Clients include a number of Fortune 500 organisations and large government agencies.

ABOUT CRITERIA

Criteria is an assessment company dedicated to helping organizations make better talent decisions using objective, multidimensional data. By combining leading-edge data science with rigorous validation backed by I/O psychologists, we provide the most precise assessments available. Our suite of assessments is the most comprehensive on the market, covering aptitude, personality, emotional intelligence, and more to provide the most robust picture of talent. Since launching in 2006, our assessments have been administered more than 25 million times through our user-friendly platform.

Contacts

Kristen Grossi



talkTECH



Kristen@talkTECHcomm.com