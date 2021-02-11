Defense Technologies International Announces New Options to Its EBT Station.

Del Mar, California–(Newsfile Corp. – February 11, 2021) – Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC PINK: DTII) (The Company,) an innovative provider of security technologies with broad and diverse applications, is pleased to ANNOUNCE that it has added an additional tool for use in ‘Contact Tracing’ programs in its Elevated Body Temperature Station firmware.

EBT – Contact Tracing: This tool allows name and image entries to the internal database of the EBT Station, which in turn uses facial features to identify the scanned person and then log the date, time, name of person, if a mask was worn or not, and the subject’s body temperature to an internal log file. The log file later can be uploaded for use in spreadsheets or other Contract Tracing data collection systems.

Figure 1: EBT-Elevated Body Temperature Detection

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2003/74221_dtii.h2.jpg



Successful testing by the Security Department at an US International Airport.

Based on the great success and acceptance shown during our demonstrations of the EBT Station, along with concentrated testing by Security Department personnel and offices, at an International Airport, we are confident that this will instigate a major market for our EBT Station and also believe that the EBT Station will expose and further open potential markets for our Passive Portal weapons detection walk-through scanner.

“I am very pleased with the opportunity to introduce our safety products to major markets where public security and safety is theirs as well as our… greatest concern.”.” stated Merrill W. Moses, President and CEO, Defense Technologies International.

PRODUCTION:

EBT Stations (Elevated Body Temperature):

– 10 Units on inventory with options for Masks and Contact Tracing.

Passive Portals (Passive Walkthrough Weapons Detection)

– 35 Units on inventory.

2021

With the pandemic coming under control with vaccinations across the US and the world, we at DTII/PSSI look to a successful year.

About DTII and its subsidiary ‘Passive Security Scan, Inc’ (PSSI).

PSSI a private Utah Corporation and Subsidiary of Defense Technologies International Corp. (DTII). Passive Security Scan Inc. was formed to bring our Passive Scanning Technology™ and our Passive Portal (r) weapons and elevated temperature detection systems to the market, and to improve public safety with a system specifically designed for public and private schools, sports arenas, and other public venues. The Passive Scanning Technology™ was developed in 2005 and has been continually improved upon with the newest technological advances. The Passive Portal gateway is our newest model ready for production and for the market.

For more information on the Passive Security Scan Technologies, the Passive Portal and EBT Station™, please visit http://www.defensetechnologiesintl.com/ and https://www.passivesecurityscan.com/ or https://www.passiveportal.com

Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed “forward looking” statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are no guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Contact:

Defense Technologies International

Merrill W. Moses, President & CEO

Phone: 800 520-9485 Email: dtii@defensetechnologiesintl.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74221