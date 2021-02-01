DGTL Holdings Inc. Reports on Q2 Financials

Quarterly Revenue Growth Rate of 70% (vs. FYE 2020 Q1), YTD Growth Rate of 79% (vs. FYE 2020 YTD)

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – February 1, 2021) – DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) (FSE: A2QB0L) (“DGTL” or the “Company“), an integrated digital media and marketing technologies company, is pleased to announce its financial results for the three and six-month periods ending November 30, 2020 representing Q2 and YTD (respectively) results for FYE 2021.

DGTL reflected $1,253,000 in revenue for the three months ending November 30, 2020. Hashoff reflected $738,000 for the same quarter in 2019 for a 70% growth in revenue.

DGTL reflected $2,416,000 in revenue for the six months ending November 30, 2020, compared to $1,352,000 for the same semi-annual period in 2019 representing a 79% growth in revenue. Current 2020 calendar year revenue through November 30, 2020 is $3,740,000, compared to $2,320,000 during the same timeframe in 2019, representing a growth rate of 61%.

The Company attributes revenue growth to the implementation of DGTL’s three-year revenue growth plan and the positive results Hashoff’s clients experience. Hashoff has also benefited from heightened market demand for CaaS (content-as-a-service) platforms which allows their new and existing global brand customers to operate large-scale digital and CaaS marketing campaigns remotely, in a more effective, and cost-efficient way.

“We are pleased with the continued revenue growth of our first SaaS acquisition. We anticipate continued momentum from Hashoff LLC via new business development and customer acquisition,” said John Belfontaine, Founder of DGTL Holdings Inc.

For information on financial statements please reference filings at https://dgtlinc.com/financial-reports or visit; https://dgtlinc.com/investors.

DGTL HOLDINGS INC.

DGTL Holdings Inc. acquires and accelerates transformative digital media, marketing, and advertising technology companies, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). DGTL (i.e. Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating fully commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies via a blend of unique capitalization structures, including investment, M&A, earn outs and licensing structures. The Company’s common shares trade on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange (TSXV) under the symbol “ DGTL “, on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “ DGTHF ” and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “ A2QB0L .” For more information on DGTL Holdings Inc., visit https://dgtlinc.com/investors .

HASHOFF LLC

Hashoff LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of DGTL Holdings Inc. Hashoff is an enterprise level self-service CaaS (content-as-a-service) platform built on proprietary Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI-ML) technology. Hashoff’s AI-ML platform functions as a full-service content management system, designed to empower global brands by identifying, optimizing, engaging, managing, and tracking, top-ranked digital content publishers for localized brand marketing campaigns. Hashoff is fully commercialized and currently serves numerous global brands by providing direct access to the new global gig-economy of over 140 million freelance content creators.

Hashoff’s customer portfolio includes large multinational corporations (MNCs) in a range of key growth categories. Global consumer packaged goods customers include Anheuser Busch-InBev, Nestle, Post Holdings, Danone, and Keurig-Dr. Pepper, etc. Retail brand clients include; Dunkin Brands, The Container Store, TJ Maxx, Ulta Beauty and Pizza Hut, etc. Hashoff’s clients in the Arts and Entertainment sector include: Live Nation, The CW and Scribd. Finally, healthcare sector clients include Syneos Health and Novartis, etc.

For an investor video on Hashoff LLC please visit; https://dgtlinc.com/hashoff.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements may relate to the Company’s future financial outlook and anticipated events or results and include, but are not limited to, the expansion of its industry, its 2021 outlook, expectations regarding the Company’s new customer acquisitions and management of operating expenses the effect these factors will have on its growth and profitability. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause the Company’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s management discussion and analysis for the period ended November 30, 2020 (the “MD&A”). A copy of the MD&A and the Company’s other publicly filed documents can be accessed under the Company’s profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com. The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties described in the MD&A is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. Except as required by law, DGTL Holdings Inc. does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

________________________

Notes: Q2 of the DGTL FYE (i.e. September – November) vs. same quarter from 2019. YTD compares the six months ending November 30th, 2020 vs. November 30, 2019. All currency stated is in Canadian dollars.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

