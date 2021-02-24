Drone Delivery Canada Announces Investor Relations Campaign

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – February 23, 2021) – Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT) (OTCQX: TAKOF) (FSE: A2AMGZ) (FSE: ABB) (the “Company” or “DDC”) announces that further to its press release of January 27, 2021, management of the Company has increased its budget related to its investor relations campaign (the “Campaign“) in an effort to continue the Company’s marketing and awareness campaigns using alternative methods following the unavoidable delays and cancellations of its previously planned and budgeted trade shows, conferences and conventions as a result of travel restrictions and limited person-to-person contact due to the Covid-19 pandemic (see the Company’s press release dated November 9, 2020). Pursuant to existing arrangements previously announced with (i) Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (“EMC“) for electronic media and webcast services, design, development and dissemination services (the “EMC Agreement“) and (ii) Winning Media LLC (“WM“) for strategic digital media services, marketing, and data analytics services (the “WM Agreement“), with respect to each of EMC and WM providing ongoing investor relation services to the Company, the Company has agreed to pay an additional $200,000 to each of EMC and WM, upon receipt of an invoice from each of EMC and WM, as part of the increased budget in connection with the Campaign.

The additional consideration in connection with the Campaign budget is subject to the Company making certain filings with the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange“) and acceptance of the Exchange.

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company’s platform will be used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX.V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC Q B market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ or ABB.F.

