Druva Appoints Scott Morris as Vice President of APJ Sales Organization

Storage industry veteran with expertise leading sales and alliances organizations to focus on accelerating growth and delivering customer satisfaction in region

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Druva Inc., the leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, today announced the appointment of Scott Morris as Vice President of Sales for Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ). As the company’s regional leader, Morris will be responsible for developing and executing strategic go-to-market plans, creating revenue opportunities and delivering customer satisfaction as the company further accelerates growth in the region.

Based in Singapore, Morris joins Druva with more than 25 years of experience, leading sales and channel programs at companies including HPE, SimpliVity, NetApp, and Dell, among others. Most recently, Morris served as the vice president and GM for Asia-Pacific at HPE, where he was responsible for all indirect routes to market including distribution, reseller partners, service providers, OEM partners, ISV alliance partners, global systems integrator firms and inside sales in the region. During his three years there, Morris led a team that regularly exceeded revenue targets, while he streamlined routes-to-market and enhanced a rewards program that better recognized high-performing partners.

“Cloud is quickly becoming the platform of choice for businesses in APJ as IT leaders seek out solutions capable of meeting their business, performance and budgetary needs at scale,” said Chris White, Chief Revenue Officer, Druva. “With his extensive domain experience, proven and diverse sales background, Scott is the right person to lead our team and help our customers meet this moment. I have no doubt his depth and understanding will help Druva sustain and accelerate the momentum we’ve built over the last two years.”

“The value of data has never been more clear, and businesses need partners that can not only help unlock the value of data, but manage, protect, and ensure compliance all at the same time,” said Morris. “Druva’s proven platform, extensive portfolio of 4,000 customers, and industry leadership make it an incredibly compelling solution to those currently expediting digital transformation initiatives. I look forward to working with the entire Druva team, rapidly developing our channels go-to-market and helping even more organizations realize the power of their data through data protection truly designed for the cloud era.”

Rapid cloud adoption and a demand for improved business agility has propelled Druva’s growth in APJ, resulting in its data center workload revenue growing more than 100 percent in the last 12 months, as of September 2020. With Asia-Pacific expected to have the highest revenue growth rate for cloud system and service management software between 2020-2024 according to a recent report from IDC, cloud adoption is set to dramatically increase in the coming years.

Additional Information

Read more about how Druva achieved 100 percent growth in APJ last year

See what 700 IT leaders are focused on in 2021, as reported in Druva’s Value of Data survey

*IDC, IDC Predicts Asia/Pacific* IT Spending Growth Will Drop to 1.2% in 2020 as COVID-19 Continues to Impact IT Markets, 25 March, 2020.

About Druva

Druva delivers Data Protection and Management for the cloud era. Druva Cloud Platform is built on AWS and offered as-a-Service; customers drive down costs by up to 50 percent by freeing themselves from the burden of unnecessary hardware, capacity planning, and software management. Druva is trusted worldwide by over 4,000 companies at the forefront of embracing the cloud. Druva is a privately held company headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and is funded by Sequoia Capital, Viking Global Investors, Tenaya Capital, Riverwood Capital and Nexus Partners. Visit Druva and follow us @druvainc.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Sagar Desai



Head, Marketing Communications – India



Druva, Inc.



sagar.desai@druva.com