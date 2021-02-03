Dynatrace Reports Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

ARR of $722.0 million, up 35% year-over-year, 32% on a constant currency basis

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) today released financial results for the third quarter of its fiscal 2021 ended December 31, 2020.

“The third quarter marked another strong performance for Dynatrace across all of our key operating metrics led by ARR growth of 35% year-over-year,” stated John Van Siclen, Chief Executive Officer. “The value of the Dynatrace platform is resonating with customers, evidenced by strong new logo growth and net expansion rate again above 120%. The acceleration of digital transformation is driving the scale and complexity of the modern multicloud beyond the level that digital teams can handle efficiently. We believe the automation and AI capabilities embedded in our unified platform solve the challenges inherent in these ever-changing multicloud environments and positions us well for strong and sustained ARR growth.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 and Other Recent Business Highlights:

All growth rates are compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2020 unless otherwise noted.

Financial Highlights:

Total ARR of $722.0 million, an increase of 35% as reported, and 32% on a constant currency basis

Total Revenue of $182.9 million, an increase of 28% as reported, and 25% on a constant currency basis

Subscription revenue of $170.3 million, an increase of 33% as reported, and 30% on a constant currency basis, and representing 93% of total revenue

GAAP Operating Income of $24.1 million and Non-GAAP Operating Income of $53.4 million

GAAP EPS of $0.06 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.17, on a dilutive basis

Business Highlights:

Released Dynatrace’s 4th generation of PurePath, providing the deepest, most complete distributed tracing for modern cloud environments. Extended support for OpenTelemetry and OpenTrace frameworks to provide advanced levels of distributed tracing and immediate actionability for troubleshooting, optimization and proactive remediation for the latest cloud-native architectures.

Entered the Cloud Application Security market, extending the automation, AI and enterprise-grade robustness of the Dynatrace® Software Intelligence Platform to production and preproduction security use cases. The company estimates the cloud application security market TAM to be $18 billion over time.

Expanded strategic partnerships with Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure with collaborative go-to market-motions and co-selling arrangements creating frictionless buying experiences and enabling customers to leverage their pre-committed cloud spend. Dynatrace is now part of the co-development program for Microsoft Azure console integration and is the only observability platform with a private offering in the GCP, Microsoft Azure and AWS marketplace listings.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights (Unaudited – in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Key Operating Metric: Annualized recurring revenue $ 721,995 $ 534,490 Year-over-Year Increase 35 % Annualized recurring revenue – constant currency (*) $ 703,621 $ 534,490 Year-over-Year Increase 32 % Revenues: Total revenue $ 182,911 $ 143,298 Year-over-Year Increase 28 % Total revenue – constant currency (*) $ 179,494 $ 143,298 Year-over-Year Increase 25 % Subscription revenue $ 170,308 $ 128,518 Year-over-Year Increase 33 % Subscription revenue – constant currency (*) $ 167,201 $ 128,518 Year-over-Year Increase 30 % Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Non-GAAP operating income (*) $ 53,401 $ 37,720 Non-GAAP operating margin (*) 29 % 26 % Non-GAAP net income (*) $ 47,645 $ 26,901 Non-GAAP net income per share – diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.10 Non-GAAP shares outstanding – diluted 286,427 280,156 Unlevered Free Cash Flow (*) $ 73,989 $ 13,287

* Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In our earnings press releases, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, we may use or discuss non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements. Our earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in the Investors section of our website at https://ir.dynatrace.com.

Financial Outlook

Based on information available, as of February 3, 2021, Dynatrace is issuing guidance for the fourth quarter and raising guidance for full year fiscal 2021 as follows:

Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $190 million to $192 million, 26% to 28% growth as reported, and 23% to 24% on a constant currency basis

Subscription revenue is expected to be in the range of $178 million to $180 million, 32% to 33% growth as reported, 28% to 29% on a constant currency basis

Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $44 million to $46 million

Non-GAAP net income is expected to be in the range of $38 million to $40 million

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.13 to $0.14, based on a range of 288 million to 289 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding

Full Year Fiscal 2021:

Total ARR is expected to be in the range of $756 million to $760 million, 32% to 33% growth as reported, and 29% on a constant currency basis

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $697 million to $699 million, 28% growth as reported, and 27% growth on a constant currency basis

Subscription revenue is expected to be in the range of $650 million to $652 million, 33% to 34% growth as reported, and 32% growth on a constant currency basis

Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $202 million to $204 million

Non-GAAP net income is expected to be in the range of $175 million to $178 million

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.61 to $0.62, based on a range of 287 million to 288 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding

Total unlevered free cash flow is expected to be in the range of $220 million to $225 million, 32% of revenue

Our guidance is based on foreign exchange rates as of December 31, 2020.

While we believe we are in a strong financial position to weather the impact to our business from COVID-19, many of our customers and prospects are operating under very challenging circumstances and may reduce or re-evaluate their spend. As such, in our fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 guidance we factor in the expected impacts of COVID‑19 on our business and results of operations based on information available to us today. Our outlook assumes a continued challenging economic environment and incorporates a wider range of outcomes for the remainder of the fiscal year. Significant variation from these assumptions could cause us to raise, lower or modify our expectations and our guidance, and we undertake no obligation to update our assumptions, expectations or our guidance. These statements are forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially, as further discussed below under the heading “Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements”.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share and unlevered free cash flow guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of share-based compensation expense, employer taxes and tax deductions specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by future hiring, turnover and retention needs, as well as unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price. We expect the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Dynatrace will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its results and business outlook for investors and analysts at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time today, February 3, 2021. To access the conference call from the U.S. and Canada, dial (866) 405-1247, or internationally, dial (201) 689-8045 with conference ID # 13714690. The call will also be available live via webcast on the company’s website, ir.dynatrace.com.

An audio replay of the call will also be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on February 18, 2021, by dialing (877) 660-6853 from the U.S. or Canada, or for international callers by dialing (201) 612-7415 and entering conference ID # 13714690. In addition, an archived webcast will be available at ir.dynatrace.com.

The company has used, and intends to continue to use, the investor relations portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Key Metrics

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. As of the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2021, we adjusted certain of our non-GAAP metrics for employer payroll tax expense related to equity incentive plans, as the amount of employer payroll tax expense is dependent on our stock price and other factors that are beyond our control and does not correlate to the operation of our business. Our historical presentation of these metrics has been updated in the tables below to reflect these adjustments for consistency.

Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Dynatrace considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be important because they provide useful indicators of its performance and liquidity measures. These are key measures used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short and long-term operational plans. In addition, investors often use similar measures to evaluate the performance of a company. Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only for understanding the company’s operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements.

Dynatrace presents constant currency amounts for Revenue and Annual Recurring Revenue to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars using the average exchange rates from the comparative period rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. All growth comparisons relate to the corresponding period in the last fiscal year. Dynatrace provides this non-GAAP financial information to aid investors in better understanding our performance.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Net Income (loss) adjusted by removing the impact of our capital structure (net interest income or expense from our outstanding debt), asset base (depreciation and amortization), tax consequences, restructuring and other gains and losses, transaction and sponsor related costs, gains and losses on foreign currency, stock-based compensation and employer payroll tax expense related equity incentive plans.

Annual Recurring Revenue “ARR” is defined as the daily revenue of all subscription agreements that are actively generating revenue as of the last day of the reporting period multiplied by 365. We exclude from our calculation of Total ARR any revenues derived from month-to-month agreements and/or product usage overage billings.

Dynatrace Net Expansion Rate is defined as the Dynatrace® ARR at the end of a reporting period for the cohort of Dynatrace® accounts as of one year prior to the date of calculation, divided by the Dynatrace® ARR one year prior to the date of calculation for that same cohort. This calculation excludes the benefit of Dynatrace® ARR resulting from the conversion of Classic products to the Dynatrace® platform.

Dynatrace customers are defined as accounts, as identified by a unique account identifier, that generate at least $10,000 of Dynatrace® ARR as of the reporting date. In infrequent cases, a single large organization may comprise multiple customer accounts when there are distinct divisions, departments or subsidiaries that operate and make purchasing decisions independently from the parent organization. In cases where multiple customer accounts exist under a single organization, each customer account is counted separately based on a mutually exclusive accounting of ARR.

Adjusted EBITDA/Net Debt Leverage Ratio is defined as our Net Debt divided by our trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA. Net Debt is defined as total principal less cash and cash equivalents.

Unlevered Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities and adjusted to exclude cash paid for interest (net of tax), non-recurring restructuring and acquisition related costs, along with costs associated with one-time offerings and filings, less cash used in investing activities for acquisition of property and equipment. However, given our debt obligations, unlevered free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenses.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, our all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance and security of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That’s why many of the world’s largest enterprises trust Dynatrace® to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivalled digital experiences.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding management’s expectations of future financial and operational performance and operational expenditures, expected growth, and business outlook, including our financial guidance for the fourth fiscal quarter and full year 2021, and statements regarding the size of our market and our positioning for capturing a larger share of our market. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations and demand for our products as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions, our ability to maintain our subscription revenue growth rates in future periods, our ability to service our substantial level of indebtedness, market adoption of software intelligence solutions for application performance monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring, AIOps, business intelligence and analytics and application security, continued spending on and demand for software intelligence solutions, our ability to maintain and acquire new customers, our ability to differentiate our platform from competing products and technologies; our ability to successfully recruit and retain highly-qualified personnel; the price volatility of our common stock, and other risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Form 10-Q filed on October 28, 2020 and our other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

DYNATRACE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited – In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Subscription $ 170,308 $ 128,518 $ 472,338 $ 352,451 License 257 3,895 1,337 10,424 Service 12,346 10,885 33,330 32,351 Total revenue 182,911 143,298 507,005 395,226 Cost of revenue: Cost of subscription 20,382 16,297 55,415 55,930 Cost of service 8,907 8,584 25,471 29,240 Amortization of acquired technology 3,831 3,824 11,487 12,624 Total cost of revenue 33,120 28,705 92,373 97,794 Gross profit 149,791 114,593 414,632 297,432 Operating expenses: Research and development 28,730 22,517 79,747 94,772 Sales and marketing 64,829 52,400 170,682 210,581 General and administrative 23,442 21,883 67,079 140,718 Amortization of other intangibles 8,685 10,039 26,057 30,242 Restructuring and other (2 ) 199 23 1,093 Total operating expenses 125,684 107,038 343,588 477,406 Income (loss) from operations 24,107 7,555 71,044 (179,974 ) Interest expense, net (3,455 ) (5,995 ) (11,170 ) (39,715 ) Other income, net 2,526 67 2,744 307 Income (loss) before income taxes 23,178 1,627 62,618 (219,382 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (4,762 ) 136 (13,858 ) (245,344 ) Net income (loss) $ 18,416 $ 1,763 $ 48,760 $ (464,726 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.07 $ 0.01 $ 0.17 $ (1.78 ) Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.01 $ 0.17 $ (1.78 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 281,010 277,926 280,057 260,383 Diluted 286,427 280,156 285,884 260,383

UNAUDITED SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION Three Months Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of revenue $ 2,066 $ 1,317 $ 5,430 $ 17,346 Research and development 3,259 2,173 8,666 36,679 Sales and marketing 6,480 6,707 18,007 78,592 General and administrative 3,783 3,316 10,988 77,067 Total share-based compensation expense $ 15,588 $ 13,513 $ 43,091 $ 209,684

DYNATRACE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) December 31,



2020 March 31,

2020 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 299,505 $ 213,170 Accounts receivable, net 200,849 157,058 Deferred commissions, current 45,645 38,509 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 28,505 61,188 Total current assets 574,504 469,925 Property and equipment, net 35,384 31,508 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 43,530 — Goodwill 1,272,574 1,270,733 Other intangible assets, net 162,882 201,592 Deferred tax assets, net 25,259 20,460 Deferred commissions, non-current 43,575 39,736 Other assets 8,850 8,126 Total assets $ 2,166,558 $ 2,042,080 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,146 $ 11,112 Accrued expenses, current 104,788 93,728 Deferred revenue, current 424,001 384,060 Operating lease liabilities, current 9,368 — Total current liabilities 550,303 488,900 Deferred revenue, non-current 47,849 60,711 Accrued expenses, non-current 18,408 20,987 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 38,829 — Long-term debt 451,427 509,985 Total liabilities 1,106,816 1,080,583 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Common shares, $0.001 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized, 282,542,649 and 280,853,040 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively 281 281 Additional paid-in capital 1,632,446 1,573,347 Accumulated deficit (544,960 ) (594,026 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (28,025 ) (18,105 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,059,742 961,497 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,166,558 $ 2,042,080

DYNATRACE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited – In thousands) Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 48,760 $ (464,726 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by (used in) operations: Depreciation 6,589 5,977 Amortization 39,046 44,098 Share-based compensation 43,091 209,684 Deferred income taxes (3,014 ) (45,686 ) Other (1,240 ) 4,006 Net change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (37,693 ) (49,022 ) Deferred commissions (6,380 ) (13,484 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 25,920 (244 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 14,891 37,396 Operating leases, net 599 — Deferred revenue 3,996 64,905 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 134,565 (207,096 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (8,868 ) (15,143 ) Capitalized software additions (248 ) (729 ) Net cash used in investing activities (9,116 ) (15,872 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriters’ discounts and commissions — 590,297 Settlement of deferred offering costs — (5,000 ) Repayment of term loans (60,000 ) (485,189 ) Contribution for tax associated with reorganization — 265,000 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 9,195 — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 6,849 — Equity repurchases (36 ) (150 ) Installments related to acquisition — (4,694 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (43,992 ) 360,264 Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 4,878 (55 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 86,335 137,241 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 213,170 51,314 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 299,505 $ 188,555

