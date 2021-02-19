Element Solutions Inc to Participate in the Bank of America 2021 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) announced today that Benjamin Gliklich, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual presentation and fireside chat at the Bank of America 2021 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be made available in the Investors section of www.elementsolutionsinc.com where slides related to the presentation will be provided before the event.

About Element Solutions Inc

Element Solutions Inc is a leading specialty chemicals company whose businesses supply a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. Developed in multi-step technological processes, these innovative solutions enable customers’ manufacturing processes in several key industries, including consumer electronics, power electronics, semiconductor fabrication, communication and data storage infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging and offshore energy. More information about the company is available at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Varun Gokarn

Senior Director, Strategy and Finance

Element Solutions Inc

1-561-406-8465

IR@elementsolutionsinc.com

Media Contact:

Liz Cohen

Managing Director

Kekst CNC

1-212-521-4845

