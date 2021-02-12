Epiq Selects Cloudflare for Web Application Firewall Security

Provides Epiq Clients Greater Data Security Control

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal services industry and corporations, today announced the selection of Cloudflare, to provide a scalable, easy-to-use, unified control plane that delivers security, performance, and reliability for on-premises, hybrid, cloud, and SaaS applications.

Epiq’s continued commitment to cyber security and digital trust is demonstrated through its engagement with top-of-the-line security providers such as Cloudflare. With Cloudflare, Epiq can reduce business and security risks to client data by extending a layered security scheme to the Cloudflare cloud, much like a forcefield. Cloudflare also gives Epiq a leading edge for better performance and reliability. Cloudflare protects approximately 25 million Internet properties, including major technology organizations, giving them unique insights into potential threats and the ability to provide real-time protection against these threats.

Epiq’s Chief Information Security Officer, Jerich Beason, said “This is one of many investments Epiq is making to bolster security controls. This partnership was driven by our clients’ need for customizable site-level security, and our need to implement these protections at scale with greater telemetry and visibility into our web and network traffic. Cloudflare’s Content Delivery Network (CDN) offers us the ability to add world-class security measures, while also optimizing the user experience of our customers.”

Epiq’s implementation of Cloudflare’s solutions will give its clients more granular control of security, such as web application firewall rules and the ability to geofence their data. By adding the ability to apply granular controls, Epiq can allow clients to tailor their specific needs for compliance. Further, utilizing Cloudflare will allow Epiq clients to easily align the encryption requirements to industry best practices and compliance regulations. Clients will experience the benefits of Cloudflare’s global network, protecting them against distributed denial of service attacks and malicious botnets and accelerating the delivery of their content to their customers.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc ( www.cloudflare.com / @cloudflare) is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with each new site added. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer, named the Most Innovative Network & Internet Technology Company for two years running by the Wall Street Journal, and ranked among the world’s 50 most innovative companies by Fast Company. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Cloudflare has offices in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, Boston, MA, Washington, DC, London, and Singapore.

About Epiq

Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal services industry and corporations, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of legal department and business operations, class action and mass tort, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at www.epiqglobal.com .