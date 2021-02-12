Everspin to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Call on February 25

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM, will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results after market close on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Darin Billerbeck, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, and Daniel Berenbaum, CFO, will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results.

The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the investor relations website at investor.everspin.com.

Analysts and investors who would like to join the live call via teleconference and ask a question are invited to dial into the call using the following information:

Date: Thursday, February 25, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Conference Call Number: (844) 889-7788

International Call Number: (661) 378-9932

Conference ID: 1537906

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call through March 4, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and using the passcode 1537906. International callers should dial +1-404-537-3406 and enter the same passcode at the prompt.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry’s most robust, highest performance non-volatile memory for Industrial IoT, Data Center, and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base. For more information, visit www.everspin.com. NASDAQ: MRAM.

Contacts

Company Contact:
Daniel Berenbaum, CFO

T: 480-347-1099

E: daniel.berenbaum@everspin.com

Related Stories

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Outlines 2021 Motorsports Activities

Czech Hydrometeorological Institute puts NEC SX-Aurora TSUBASA supercomputer into operation

Moody’s Corporation Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020; Sets Outlook for Full Year 2021

Lysogene Receives FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application to Initiate the Gene Therapy Clinical Trial in the US with LYS-GM101 for the Treatment of GM1 Gangliosidosis

Sensata Technologies Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Xirgo Technologies

Protolabs Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020

You may have missed

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Outlines 2021 Motorsports Activities

Czech Hydrometeorological Institute puts NEC SX-Aurora TSUBASA supercomputer into operation

Everspin to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Call on February 25

Moody’s Corporation Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020; Sets Outlook for Full Year 2021

Newell Brands Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

error: Content is protected !!