Finance of America Reverse Expands Field Retail Sales Team to Meet Market Demand

Mary-Alice Cárdenas Joins FAR, Bringing over 20 Years of Industry and Senior Care Experience

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Finance of America Reverse LLC (FAR) today announced that Mary-Alice Cárdenas is its newest Reverse Mortgage Consultant as the company continues to scale in key areas of the business to meet an increasing consumer demand for its retirement solutions. Ms. Cárdenas is based in the San Francisco Bay Area reporting to Scott Norman, VP of Field Retail Sales and Director of Government Relations.

Mary-Alice Cárdenas brings a wealth of hands-on experience and a proven track record to her new role that includes elevating FAR’s sales, marketing, and customer service ecosystem—with over 1,000 reverse mortgage customers served throughout her 20-year career.

“We are in growth mode and are continuing to invest in and build our field sales operations, including scaling the team with the most talented professionals in the business. We are thrilled that Mary-Alice has joined the FAR family,” said Norman. “Her extensive knowledge, wide-ranging experience, and sincere heart for the industry will play an important role in our ability to offer the best products, services and solutions to our valued customers and partners.”

Ms. Cárdenas has dedicated her professional life to the service of America’s senior communities. Her passion is demonstrated by an extensive background in senior health, wellness, and caregiving. Prior to beginning her career in reverse mortgage lending, Cárdenas worked to support Alzheimer’s programs at elder care facilities in Massachusetts and California. Cárdenas is a graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles, with a B.S. in Psychology and received her Master’s in Public Health from the Boston University School of Public Health. She has also been certified by the American College of Sports Medicine and was licensed as a real estate salesperson earlier in her career.

“I love nothing more than to help seniors remain healthy and happy in their homes to fully enjoy their retirement years,” said Ms. Cárdenas. “I feel fortunate to have developed life-long relationships with so many. I am excited to have joined FAR and the team who shares my commitment and values in educating and supporting the financial wellness for seniors.”

As a retirement solutions company, FAR believes that every person deserves an opportunity to live their best lives in retirement. It is focused on providing individuals with holistic solutions that are underpinned by sound research and education as well as financial tools to help them make the most of their golden years.

The Field Retail team remains a vital resource and supplier of HECM and proprietary reverse mortgages for FAR’s valued customers. As of February 2021, FAR remains the largest wholesale lender and the second-largest GNMA issuer of reverse mortgages overall.

About Finance of America Reverse LLC (FAR)

As a retirement solutions company, Finance of America Reverse is committed to empowering people with the tools they need to achieve financial independence and get to work on retirement. Through its team of Licensed Loan Officers and network of professional and wholesale partners, Finance of America Reverse offers products and services designed to help older Americans include home equity in their retirement plans. The company is licensed nationally and is a proud member of the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association (NRMLA). For more information, please visit www.fareverse.com or find us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.

©2021 Finance of America Reverse LLC is licensed nationwide | Equal Housing Opportunity | NMLS ID # 2285 (www.nmls.consumeraccess.org) | 8023 East 63rd Place, Suite 700 | Tulsa, OK 74133

Contacts

Media Contact:

Caleb Barnhart



Sloane & Company



FAR@Sloanepr.com