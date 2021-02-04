Follett Products, LLC and PHC Corporation of North America Partner to Supply Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers to Healthcare Facilities

EASTON, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#coldchain–Follett Products, LLC (Follett), a division of The Middleby Corporation, and PHC Corporation of North America (PHCNA) announced a partnership to market and sell the PHCbi line of ultra-low temperature (ULT) freezers, pharmaceutical grade refrigerators, and biomedical freezers to Follett’s healthcare customers. These products will be offered alongside Follett’s existing portfolio of high-performance refrigerators, freezers, and ancillary products. The co-branded ULT freezers will allow Follett to complement its current line of medical-grade refrigerators and freezers with a variety of models that can store the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines and other valuable medical products and specimens in both the healthcare and life science arenas.

“Follett is thrilled to partner with PHCNA, a global leader in high-performance refrigeration, to provide our customers with ultra-low temperature freezers,” said Cindy Fitton, Director of Marketing for Healthcare Products at Follett. “When looking for a partner to help us meet our customers’ needs for ultra-low temperature freezers, PHCNA was the natural choice. PHCNA’s reputation for precision, quality, performance and service is unsurpassed, and the addition of the PHCNA products will be a wonderful complement to our broad line of medical-grade refrigerators and freezers,” according to Fitton.

PHCbi has been using its expertise in ultra-low temperature refrigeration to develop innovative solutions since 1966, delivering class-leading ultra-low temperature freezers, refrigerators, incubators, and other laboratory storage and handling solutions for a range of life science customers. PHCbi brand products support not only healthcare institutions, but cold chain storage and scientific research conducted by both academic and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. Their portfolio of products is ergonomically designed and based on advanced technology that delivers energy efficiency.

Hans Brok, President of PHCNA , stated ”We are excited to be able to partner with Follett Products, LLC. to expand the availability of PHCbi brand cold chain products to their healthcare customers. PHCbi products have delivered excellence in design and unmatched reliability for over 50 years and we look forward to the success of this partnership. Complementing our product expertise with Follett’s customer relationships will allow us to leverage our combined core strengths to meet and exceed the current and future needs of hospital and clinic- based healthcare customers.

About Follett Products, LLC

Founded in 1948, Follett Products, LLC is a leading manufacturer of innovative equipment for the healthcare market, including medical-grade refrigerators and freezers, ice and water dispensing equipment, ice machines, and ice storage and transport equipment. Follett’s commitment to superior design and construction as well as outstanding customer service has resulted in our unparalleled reputation for excellence with customers around the world.

About The Middleby Corporation

The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice equipment industry. The company develops, manufactures, markets and services a broad line of equipment used in the commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment industries.

About PHC Corporation of North America

PHC Corporation of North America, located in Wood Dale, IL, is a leader in laboratory equipment for the biopharmaceutical, life sciences, academic, healthcare and government markets. Product lines under the new PHCbi brand include the space saving and energy efficient VIP® ECO, TwinGuard® and VIP Series ultra-low temperature freezers, cryogenic and biomedical freezers, pharmacy and high-performance refrigerators, cell culture CO 2 and multigas incubators, and Drosophila/plant growth chambers. PHC Corporation of North America is a subsidiary of PHC Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, which is a global healthcare company that develops, manufactures, sells, and services solutions across diabetes management, diagnostics, and life sciences, as well as providing healthcare services.

Contacts

Media:

Michael Rice



Vice President, Marketing and Customer Service



610-333-8483



mrice@follettice.com

Joseph Delahunty



VP, Global Head of Communications



PHC Holdings Corporation



+41.79.422.9286



joseph.delahunty@ascensia.com