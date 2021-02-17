Garmin reports fourth quarter results

Company reports record results and proposes dividend increase

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Garmin® Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 26, 2020.

Highlights for fourth quarter 2020 include:

Total revenue of $1.35 billion, a 23% increase over the prior year quarter, led by robust growth in the marine, fitness and outdoor segments

Gross margin of 58.5% compared to 58.0% in the prior year quarter

Operating margin improved to 27.5% compared to 25.1% in the prior year quarter

Operating income of $371 million, increasing 34% over the prior year quarter

GAAP EPS was $1.73 and pro forma EPS (1) was $1.73, representing 34% growth in pro forma EPS over the prior year quarter

Added pregnancy tracking to Garmin Connect, providing innovative new tools to women who want to remain fit and healthy during pregnancy

Expanded our reach in the recreational diving market with the launch of the new Descent ® Mk2i, our first dive watch featuring air integration in combination with the T1 tank transmitter

Garmin Autoland was named one of 2020's greatest innovations by Popular Science and won a Top Flight Award from Aviation International News

Recently announced the acquisition of substantially all the assets of GEOS Worldwide Limited, a leading provider of emergency monitoring and response services for customers around the globe

Highlights for fiscal year 2020 include:

Fifth consecutive year of revenue and operating income growth

Record consolidated revenue of $4.19 billion, an 11% increase

Gross margin of 59.3% compared to 59.5% in the prior year

Operating margin of 25.2% consistent with the prior year

Record operating income of $1.05 billion, increasing 11% over the prior year

GAAP EPS was $5.17 and pro forma EPS(1) was $5.14, representing 16% growth over the prior year pro forma EPS

(in thousands, except per share data) 13-Weeks Ended 52-Weeks Ended December 26, December 28, YoY December 26, December 28, YoY 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Net sales $ 1,351,405 $ 1,102,233 23 % $ 4,186,573 $ 3,757,505 11 % Fitness 470,811 372,520 26 % 1,317,498 1,047,527 26 % Outdoor 411,935 294,819 40 % 1,128,081 917,567 23 % Aviation 156,969 193,143 (19 )% 622,820 735,458 (15 )% Marine 171,579 115,779 48 % 657,848 508,850 29 % Auto 140,111 125,972 11 % 460,326 548,103 (16 )% Gross margin % 58.5 % 58.0 % 59.3 % 59.5 % Operating income % 27.5 % 25.1 % 25.2 % 25.2 % GAAP diluted EPS $1.73 $1.89 (8 )% $5.17 $4.99 4 % Pro forma diluted EPS (1) $1.73 $1.29 34 % $5.14 $4.45 16 % (1) See attached Non-GAAP Financial Information for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including pro forma diluted EPS

Executive Overview from Cliff Pemble, President and Chief Executive Officer:

“In a year filled with unimaginable challenges, Garmin delivered record revenue and profits,” said Cliff Pemble, President and CEO of Garmin. “Strong demand for active lifestyle products fueled our growth, and we expect these trends to continue into 2021. I am very proud of what we have accomplished in 2020 and look forward to the opportunities and challenges of the new year.”

Fitness:

Revenue from the fitness segment grew 26% in the fourth quarter driven by strong demand for advanced wearables and cycling products. Gross margin and operating margin were 53% and 27%, respectively, resulting in 75% operating income growth. During the quarter, we launched the Tacx Boost, a powerful indoor trainer that is easy-to-use and features a magnetic brake, realistic ride-feel and manual resistance control for cyclists of all levels.

Outdoor:

Revenue from the outdoor segment grew 40% in the fourth quarter across all categories led by strong demand for adventure watches. Gross margin and operating margin were 66% and 43%, respectively, resulting in 55% operating income growth. During the quarter, we launched the Mk2i dive watch and T1 tank transmitter adding air integration to our growing lineup of dive electronics.

Aviation:

Revenue from the aviation segment declined 19% in the fourth quarter due to fewer shipments to OEM customers and reduced contributions from ADS-B products. Gross margin and operating margin were 73% and 21%, respectively. During the quarter, we introduced smart rudder bias technology into GFC 600 autopilot systems for select twin engine aircraft, providing control assistance to the pilot in the event of an engine failure.

Marine:

Revenue from the marine segment grew 48% in the fourth quarter across multiple categories led by chartplotters. Gross margin and operating margin were 56% and 24%, respectively, resulting in 92% operating income growth. We recently updated our mid-range GPSMAP chartplotter series with higher resolution displays and more processing power, and we launched the all new StrikerTM Vivid series with enhanced color depth in an entry level fishfinder.

Auto:

Revenue from the auto segment grew 11% during the fourth quarter primarily driven by OEM programs and growth in consumer specialty categories. Gross margin was 42%, and we recorded an operating loss of $12 million in the quarter driven by investments in OEM programs. We recently introduced the new RV 1090 GPS navigator with a new 10-inch high resolution touchscreen display, which further expands our reach in the growing market for recreational vehicles.

Additional Financial Information:

Total operating expenses in the fourth quarter were $420 million, a 16% increase over the prior year. Research and development increased by 23%, primarily due to engineering personnel costs and other expenses related to auto OEM programs. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 15%, driven primarily by information technology costs and personnel related expenses. Advertising decreased 2%.

The effective tax rate in the fourth quarter was 14.8%. Excluding $11 million of income tax expense due to the revaluation of certain Switzerland deferred tax assets associated with Switzerland tax reform, our pro forma effective tax rate(1) in the fourth quarter of 2020 was 12.0% compared to 15.5% in the prior year quarter. The decrease in the pro forma effective tax rate is primarily due to the migration of intellectual property ownership from Switzerland to the United States.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, we generated approximately $387 million of free cash flow(1), and paid a quarterly dividend of approximately $117 million. We ended the quarter with cash and marketable securities of approximately $2.98 billion.

(1) See attached Non-GAAP Financial Information for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including pro forma effective tax rate and free cash flow.

2021 Guidance (2):

We expect full year 2021 revenue of approximately $4.6 billion with growth in all segments. We expect our full year pro forma EPS to be approximately $5.15 based upon gross margin of approximately 59.2%, operating margin of approximately 23.5% and a full year pro forma effective tax rate of approximately 10.5%.

2021 Guidance Segment 2021 Revenue



Growth Estimates Revenue ~$4.6B Fitness ~10% Gross Margin ~59.2% Outdoor ~10% Operating Margin ~23.5% Aviation ~5% Pro forma Tax Rate ~10.5% Marine ~15% Pro forma EPS ~$5.15 Auto ~5%

(2) See attached discussion on Forward-looking Financial Measures

Dividend Recommendation:

The board of directors intends to recommend to the shareholders for approval at the annual meeting to be held on June 4, 2021, a cash dividend in the amount of $2.68 per share (subject to possible adjustment based on the total amount of the dividend in Swiss Francs as approved at the annual meeting), payable in four equal installments on dates to be determined by the board. The board currently anticipates the scheduling of the dividend in four installments as follows:

Dividend Date Record Date $s per share June 30, 2021 June 15, 2021 $0.67 September 30, 2021 September 15, 2021 $0.67 December 31, 2021 December 15, 2021 $0.67 March 31, 2022 March 15, 2022 $0.67

In addition, the board has established March 31, 2021 as the payment date and March 15, 2021 as the record date for the final dividend installment of $0.61 per share, per the prior approval at the 2020 annual shareholders’ meeting. The first, second and third payments of $0.61 per share were made on June 30, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Webcast Information/Forward-Looking Statements:

The information for Garmin Ltd.’s earnings call is as follows:

When: Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Where: https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/events/ How: Simply log on to the web at the address above or call to listen in at 855-757-3897

An archive of the live webcast will be available until February 16, 2022 on the Garmin website at www.garmin.com. To access the replay, click on the Investors link and click over to the Events Calendar page.

This release includes projections and other forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business that are commonly identified by words such as “anticipates,” “would,” “may,” “expects,” “estimates,” “plans,” “intends,” “projects,” and other words or phrases with similar meanings. Any statements regarding the Company’s expected fiscal 2021 GAAP and pro forma estimated earnings, EPS, and effective tax rate, and the Company’s expected segment revenue growth rates, consolidated revenue, gross margins, operating margins, potential future acquisitions, currency movements, expenses, pricing, new products launches, statements relating to possible future dividends, statements related to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Company’s plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors that are described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 26, 2020 filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of Garmin’s 2020 Form 10-K can be downloaded from https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of December 26, 2020. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

This release and the attachments contain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure and a discussion of the Company’s use of these measures are included in the attachments.

Garmin, the Garmin logo, the Garmin delta, Descent and Tacx are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries and are registered in one or more countries, including the U.S. Garmin SubWave, and Striker, are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share information) 13-Weeks Ended 52-Weeks Ended December 26, December 28, December 26, December 28, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 1,351,405 $ 1,102,233 $ 4,186,573 $ 3,757,505 Cost of goods sold 560,422 462,777 1,705,237 1,523,529 Gross profit 790,983 639,456 2,481,336 2,233,976 Advertising expense 61,135 62,648 151,166 164,456 Selling, general and administrative expense 158,910 138,280 570,245 518,568 Research and development expense 199,672 162,005 705,685 605,366 Total operating expense 419,717 362,933 1,427,096 1,288,390 Operating income 371,266 276,523 1,054,240 945,586 Other income (expense): Interest income 6,744 13,069 37,002 52,817 Foreign currency gains (losses) 12,627 (4,230 ) 2,825 (16,799 ) Other income 828 2,051 9,343 5,618 Total other income (expense) 20,199 10,890 49,170 41,636 Income before income taxes 391,465 287,413 1,103,410 987,222 Income tax provision (benefit) 57,918 (73,379 ) 111,086 34,736 Net income $ 333,547 $ 360,792 $ 992,324 $ 952,486 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.74 $ 1.90 $ 5.19 $ 5.01 Diluted $ 1.73 $ 1.89 $ 5.17 $ 4.99 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 191,278 190,165 191,085 189,931 Diluted 192,303 191,225 191,895 190,899

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share information) December 26,



2020 December 28,



2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,458,442 $ 1,027,567 Marketable securities 387,642 376,463 Accounts receivable, net 849,469 706,763 Inventories 762,084 752,908 Deferred costs 20,145 25,105 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 191,569 169,044 Total current assets 3,669,351 3,057,850 Property and equipment, net 855,539 728,921 Operating lease right-of-use assets 94,626 63,589 Restricted cash 306 71 Marketable securities 1,131,175 1,205,475 Deferred income taxes 245,455 268,518 Noncurrent deferred costs 16,510 23,493 Intangible assets, net 828,566 659,629 Other assets 189,845 159,253 Total assets $ 7,031,373 $ 6,166,799 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 258,885 $ 240,831 Salaries and benefits payable 181,937 128,426 Accrued warranty costs 42,643 39,758 Accrued sales program costs 109,891 112,578 Deferred revenue 86,865 94,562 Accrued advertising expense 31,950 35,142 Other accrued expenses 149,817 110,461 Income taxes payable 68,585 56,913 Dividend payable 233,644 217,262 Total current liabilities 1,164,217 1,035,933 Deferred income taxes 116,844 114,754 Noncurrent income taxes 92,810 105,771 Noncurrent deferred revenue 49,934 67,329 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 75,958 49,238 Other liabilities 15,494 278 Stockholders’ equity: Shares, CHF 0.10 par value, 198,077 shares authorized and issued, 191,571



shares outstanding at December 26, 2020; and 190,686 shares outstanding



at December 28, 2019 17,979 17,979 Additional paid-in capital 1,880,354 1,835,622 Treasury stock (320,016 ) (345,040 ) Retained earnings 3,754,372 3,229,061 Accumulated other comprehensive income 183,427 55,874 Total stockholders’ equity 5,516,116 4,793,496 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,031,373 $ 6,166,799

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) 52-Weeks Ended December 26,



2020 December 28,



2019 Operating Activities: Net income $ 992,324 $ 952,486 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 78,121 71,921 Amortization 48,594 34,254 Gain on sale of property and equipment (1,799 ) (233 ) Unrealized foreign currency (gains) losses (9,873 ) 18,663 Deferred income taxes 6,931 (88,358 ) Stock compensation expense 80,885 63,400 Realized (gains) losses on marketable securities (1,392 ) (799 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts (108,859 ) (123,401 ) Inventories 28,726 (170,169 ) Other current and non-current assets (33,690 ) (86,073 ) Accounts payable 1,447 26,192 Other current and non-current liabilities 87,761 36,660 Deferred revenue (25,211 ) (11,032 ) Deferred costs 11,973 9,335 Income taxes payable (20,671 ) (34,297 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,135,267 698,549 Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (185,401 ) (118,031 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,977 529 Purchase of intangible assets (2,065 ) (2,377 ) Purchase of marketable securities (1,052,640 ) (789,352 ) Redemption of marketable securities 1,126,253 758,774 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (148,648 ) (300,289 ) Net cash used in investing activities (260,524 ) (450,746 ) Financing activities: Dividends (450,631 ) (417,264 ) Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock related to equity awards 15,201 27,122 Purchase of treasury stock related to equity awards (26,330 ) (25,886 ) Net cash used in financing activities (461,760 ) (416,028 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 18,127 (5,942 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 431,110 (174,167 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year 1,027,638 1,201,805 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of year $ 1,458,748 $ 1,027,638

The following table includes supplemental financial information for the consumer auto and auto OEM operating segments that management believes is useful.

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income by Segment (Unaudited) (In thousands) Auto Fitness Outdoor Aviation Marine Total



Auto Consumer



Auto Auto



OEM Total 13-Weeks Ended December 26, 2020 Net sales $ 470,811 $ 411,935 $ 156,969 $ 171,579 $ 140,111 $ 78,552 $ 61,559 $ 1,351,405 Gross profit 250,603 270,627 114,237 96,347 59,169 41,516 17,653 790,983 Operating income 128,809 179,028 33,718 41,530 (11,819 ) 15,836 (27,655 ) 371,266 13-Weeks Ended December 28, 2019 Net sales $ 372,520 $ 294,819 $ 193,143 $ 115,779 $ 125,972 $ 88,868 $ 37,104 $ 1,102,233 Gross profit 179,799 194,601 137,537 68,935 58,584 41,945 16,639 639,456 Operating income 73,490 115,701 62,778 21,663 2,891 14,788 (11,897 ) 276,523 52-Weeks Ended December 26, 2020 Net sales $ 1,317,498 $ 1,128,081 $ 622,820 $ 657,848 $ 460,326 $ 275,493 $ 184,833 $ 4,186,573 Gross profit 697,539 739,777 453,008 384,450 206,562 139,864 66,698 2,481,336 Operating income 318,884 441,085 137,203 175,724 (18,656 ) 41,464 (60,120 ) 1,054,240 52-Weeks Ended December 28, 2019 Net sales $ 1,047,527 $ 917,567 $ 735,458 $ 508,850 $ 548,103 $ 365,511 $ 182,592 $ 3,757,505 Gross profit 532,604 598,443 543,385 302,949 256,595 172,218 84,377 2,233,976 Operating income 191,858 334,041 252,943 109,876 56,868 63,299 (6,431 ) 945,586

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Net Sales by Geography (Unaudited) (In thousands) 13-Weeks Ended 52-Weeks Ended December 26, December 28, YoY December 26, December 28, YoY 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Net sales $ 1,351,405 $ 1,102,233 23% $ 4,186,573 $ 3,757,505 11% Americas 595,720 528,362 13% 1,968,080 1,817,770 8% EMEA 536,822 407,908 32% 1,579,749 1,350,533 17% APAC 218,863 165,963 32% 638,744 589,202 8% EMEA – Europe, Middle East and Africa APAC – Asia Pacific and Australian Continent

Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes the following measures defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission as non-GAAP financial measures: pro forma effective tax rate, pro forma net income (earnings) per share and free cash flow. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, limiting the usefulness of the measures for comparison with other companies. Management believes providing investors with an operating view consistent with how it manages the Company provides enhanced transparency into the operating results of the Company, as described in more detail by category below.

The tables below provide reconciliations between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

Pro forma effective tax rate

The Company’s income tax expense is periodically impacted by discrete tax items that are not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings. Therefore, management believes disclosure of the effective tax rate and income tax provision before the effect of certain discrete tax items are important measures to permit investors’ consistent comparison between periods.

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Pro Forma Effective Tax Rate (In thousands, except effective tax rate (ETR) information) 13-Weeks Ended 52-Weeks Ended December 26, December 28, December 26, December 28, 2020 2019 2020 2019 $ ETR(1) $ ETR(1) $ ETR(1) $ ETR(1) U.S GAAP income tax provision (benefit) $ 57,918 14.8% $ (73,379 ) (25.5)% $ 111,086 10.1% $ 34,736 3.5% Pro forma discrete tax items: Uncertain Tax Reserve Release (2) 14,308 Switzerland deferred tax assets (3) (11,016 ) 117,989 (11,016 ) 117,989 Pro forma income tax provision $ 46,902 12.0% $ 44,610 15.5% $ 114,378 10.4% $ 152,725 15.5%

(1) Effective tax rate is calculated by taking the income tax provision divided by income before taxes, as presented on the face of the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. (2) In second quarter 2020, the Company recognized a $14.3 million income tax benefit due to the release of uncertain tax position reserves associated with the 2014 intercompany restructuring, which was a pro forma adjustment in 2014. The impact of the reserve release is not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings and therefore affects period-to-period comparability. (3) In fourth quarter 2019, a $118 million income tax benefit was recognized resulting from the revaluation and step-up of certain Switzerland deferred tax assets as a result of the enactment of Switzerland Federal and Schaffhausen cantonal tax reform and related transitional measures. In fourth quarter 2020, certain Switzerland deferred tax assets related to the Switzerland tax reform transitional measures were revalued resulting in an $11 million income tax expense. The impact of the revaluation of these Switzerland deferred tax assets is not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings and therefore affects period-to-period comparability.

