GATC Health Introduces Personalized Immunity Platform to Predict Individual Response to SARS-CoV-2 and Other Viral Infections

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—GATC Health, an innovative technology company focused on whole genome testing and Predictive Multiomics™, today announced the completion of its Viral Immunity Platform™ (VIP), a prediction tool for personal immune response analysis. VIP can predict the likelihood of infection and severity of outcomes for SARS-CoV-2 and other viral infections.

VIP runs on the company’s Multiomic Advanced Technology™ (MAT), which combines machine learning, neural networks, deep sequencing and bioinformatics in a comprehensive platform. MAT integrates personal metadata to accurately predict individual immunity response to agents compromising the immune system. MAT also combines advanced AI systems and quantitative genomics, proteomics and microbiomics to decipher billions of datapoints, delivering extremely accurate results.

VIP provides personalized medical analysis that assesses risk of infection, predicts immune response, identifies potential complications, and could even provide therapeutic guidance. The results enable patients and physicians to make informed decisions about individual immunity and safety, including who can return to work, who should attend social gatherings, who may have a moderate illness, and who is at high risk for a serious infection or prone to complications.

“In our current climate, it’s more important than ever to have accurate information about how we will react to COVID or other viral infections so that we can make well-educated decisions,” said John Stroh, Interim CEO of GATC Health. “Our new VIP technology platform has the ability to provide predictive, actionable information about how an individual will respond when exposed to a virus. Armed with this knowledge, physicians and patients can make decisions to reduce their risk of infection, determine the most likely course of an infection if it does occur, and plan the appropriate treatment.”

GATC Health’s Viral Immunity Platform will provide customers with a personalized report outlining predicted viral infection risk, immunity response, and potential complications. VIP is expected to be available for consumers and physicians in Q2 2021.

GATC Health is a pioneering technology company using Predictive Multiomics™ to advance drug discovery and improve human health. GATC Health’s proprietary Multiomic Advanced Technology (MAT) sequences an individual’s DNA, reading the entire genome and analyzing the full data set of “omics,” including genomics, proteomics, and microbiomics. A complete understanding of a person’s genetics combined with the evaluation of other omics yields the most comprehensive individual health analysis available, which can lead to fast-tracking drug development, pre-screening clinical trial participants, identifying new drugs and repurposing existing treatments. GATC Health’s innovative technology can help take healthcare from reactive to predictive—it is truly personalized medicine. For more information about GATC Health, visit www.GATCHealth.com.

