GreenBank Capital To Present At The Proactive Investors One2one Investor Forum On Tuesday February 16th At 1:20 P.M. EST

This news release is not for distribution or dissemination in the United States of America

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2021 / GreenBank Capital Inc. (CSE:GBC)(OTC PINK:GRNBF)(FRA:2TL)(“GreenBank” or “the Company”) will be presenting at the Proactive Investors One2One Investor Forum, which is being held virtually on February 16th, 2021.

GreenBank CEO David Lonsdale and Director Terry Pullen are scheduled to present on Tuesday, February 16th at 1:20 p.m. Eastern time. You can register for the event here: https://event.webinarjam.com/register/135/plv2zf5p

The replay will be available here: https://www.proactiveinvestors.com/CNSX:GBC/GreenBank-Capital/

To receive additional information, please call Mark Wettreich at +1 (647) 693 9411 or by email Mark@GreenBankCapitalinc.com

About GreenBank

GreenBank is a next generation merchant banking business that has a flexible low-cost overhead structure designed to help the business grow exponentially. Our management are based in Toronto, Dallas, New York and London, and are used to remote working across borders. Our model of remote working, dynamic office space and flexible contracts – rather than expensive offices and large fixed costs – establishes GreenBank as a potential global merchant bank for the future, both during and after COVID19.

GreenBank is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Frankfurt Boerse and on the OTC Markets in the USA (trading symbols CSE: GBC and FRA: 2TL and OTCMKTS: GRNBF). GreenBank seeks to invest in and work with globally-scalable companies and is focused on building consistent capital appreciation for its shareholders.

For details of our ‘6 Key Drivers of Value’ please see our latest Investor Presentation:

https://greenbankcapitalinc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/03.11.20_Greenbank-Deck-compressed.pdf

For more information please visit our website

www.GreenBankCapitalInc.com

or contact Mark Wettreich at +1 (647) 693 9411 or by email Mark@GreenBankCapitalinc.com

SOURCE: GreenBank Capital Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/629820/GreenBank-Capital-To-Present-At-The-Proactive-Investors-One2one-Investor-Forum-On-Tuesday-February-16th-At-120-PM-EST