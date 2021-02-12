H.I.G. Capital Completes Acquisition of Brazilian Pet Food Manufacturer FVO

RIO DE JANEIRO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Brazil–H.I.G. Capital (“H.I.G.”), a leading global alternative investment firm with $43 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce that its affiliate has completed the acquisition of FVO – Brasília Indústria e Comércio de Alimentos LTDA. (“FVO” or the “Company”), a leading pet food manufacturer in Brazil.

Founded in 1967, FVO is a fast growing and leading pet food manufacturer, with a complete portfolio of brands in the standard and premium segments for dogs and cats. The Company has national coverage, with clear dominance in the Midwest and is among the top 10 largest pet food players in Brazil. FVO operates 5 industrial facilities, 9 distribution centers and reaches all 27 Brazilian states.

Marcelo Hudik, Managing Director of H.I.G. Brazil and Latin America, commented: “We are pleased to have completed the acquisition of FVO. The Company has done an outstanding job of creating a leading platform that is competitively well positioned to scale in the attractive pet food market.”

About FVO

FVO is a leading pet food manufacturer, with well-known brands in the standard and premium segments for dogs and cats. For more information visit www.fvoalimentos.com.br.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with $43 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:

H.I.G.’s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.’s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.’s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm’s current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

