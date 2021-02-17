How CIOs Can Gain Data Superpowers: A Discussion with Cisco and Incorta

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Incorta, the Direct Data Platform, today announced that CIO Brian Keare (@bkeare) will join Sunjeev Devulapalli (@sunjeev_v), Cisco Product Manager for Machine Learning/Artificial Intelligence and Customer Service at Apex Assembly’s CIO National Virtual Summit to discuss “CIOs: Keys to unlock your data analytics superpower to drive your company’s 2021 strategy.” The discussion will take place online at 2:35-3:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, February 25.

In the new work from home era, CIOs have been put to the test. Some found themselves in constant reactive mode as they scrambled to meet unforeseen challenges. Others developed new superpowers and were able to reimagine the value they could bring to the business. By quickly developing capabilities with data analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, they were able to gain insights into trends, drive competitive advantage, and even pivot to capitalize on new opportunities and develop new business models. CIOs who harnessed these capabilities successfully ended up being key strategic leaders during the pandemic.

Keare will highlight a few case studies showing how leaders at today’s global enterprises are developing data analytics and ML/AI superpowers. Devulapalli will share the details of how Cisco saved more than 5,000 hours by deploying Incorta’s Direct Data Platform.

Who:

Brian Keare, CIO at Incorta

Sunjeev Devulapalli, Product Manager for ML/AI and Customer Service at Cisco

What:

Apex Assembly CIO National Virtual Summit

Where:

Virtual event. Register here.

When:

2:35 pm – 3:00 p.m. EST | February 25, 2021

About Incorta:

Incorta is the data analytics company on a mission to help data-driven enterprises be more agile and competitive by resolving their most complex data analytics challenges. Incorta’s Direct Data Platform gives enterprises the means to acquire, enrich, analyze and act on their business data with unmatched speed, simplicity and insight. Backed by GV (formerly Google Ventures), Kleiner Perkins, M12 (formerly Microsoft Ventures), Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta powers analytics for some of the most valuable brands and organizations in the world. For today’s most complex data and analytics challenges, Incorta partners with Fortune 5 to Global 2000 customers such as Broadcom, Nortek, Forterra, Equinix, and Credit Suisse. Incorta is ranked 158th on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™. For more information, visit https://www.incorta.com.

About Apex Assembly:

Apex Assembly unites Fortune 1000 CXOs and visionary leaders to discuss the challenges of digital leadership while also bringing strategic concepts and actionable tactics to the forefront. Through industry and media partnerships, Apex is redefining the peer to peer landscape, illuminating the tools to help members adapt, and shaping the dialogue to move the industry forward.

Contacts

Orlando De Bruce



Incorta, Inc.



orlando.debruce@incorta.com

Yael Berger



Mission North for Incorta



incorta@missionnorth.com