Howard Energy Partners Closes on Acquisition of Refinery Services Facility in Corpus Christi

SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Howard Energy Partners (HEP) today announced that it has closed on its previously announced agreement with a subsidiary of MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) to purchase the Javelina Facility (Javelina), located in Corpus Christi, Texas. Javelina is a treating and fractionation plant that extracts olefins, hydrogen, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) from the gas streams produced by local refineries, creating purity products that are then sold to local markets on behalf of its refiner-customers.

Javelina produces a wide range of product streams including hydrogen, ethylene, ethane, propylene, propane, mixed butane and other pentanes+ for use in the energy and petrochemical markets. The facility is connected by pipeline to all of the major refineries in the Corpus Christi area and provides a critical service to help ensure the refineries’ productive capabilities. Additionally, excess capacity at Javelina provides the opportunity for future growth.

About Howard Energy Partners

San Antonio-based Howard Midstream Energy Partners, LLC d/b/a Howard Energy Partners is an independent midstream energy company, owning and operating natural gas and crude oil gathering and transportation pipelines, natural gas processing plants, liquid storage terminals, deep-water dock and terminal facilities, rail, terminal and transloading facilities and other related midstream assets in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Mexico. The company has corporate offices in San Antonio, Houston and Monterrey, Mexico. For more information on Howard Energy Partners, please visit our website www.howardenergypartners.com.

