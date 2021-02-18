IGEL Brings EUC Professionals Together for the Digital DISRUPT Unite Cloud Workspaces Experience, February 25, 2021

International End User Computing (EUC) Event to Provide Keynotes and In-Depth Technical Workshops Featuring Cloud Workspaces Leaders, Experts, and Vendors

Reading, UK. February 17, 2021 – IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced that it will host its DISRUPT Unite 2021 Cloud Workspaces Experience on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The virtual international flagship event of the DISRUPT 2021 Cloud Workspaces Experience program will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CET for EMEA audiences, extending to 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. EST for North American attendees. Bringing end user computing (EUC) professionals together, worldwide, DISRUPT Unite will feature leading industry experts, thought leaders, industry analysts and vendors sharing the latest in cloud workspaces innovations.

“Companies around the world are challenged with how best to securely meet heightened work-from-anywhere demands while at the same time finding time to deliver greater commercial value for the business,” said Simon Townsend, CMO, IGEL. “The DISRUPT Cloud Workspaces Experience provides a dedicated forum for EUC professionals to learn about the latest cloud workspaces technology, hear thought leaders discuss new trends and techniques and discover new ways to align edge computing with business goals. Kicking off with DISRUPT Unite, the program will offer an extended day of valuable EUC-specific content you simply won’t find anywhere else.”

An inspirational keynote address will be delivered by IGEL CEO Jed Ayres followed by an EUC visionaries panel discussion including expert participation from Citrix, Microsoft, and VMware. A special session on the future of EUC will also be presented by Master Storyteller Doug Keely of Stories Rule! The education-packed day will also include customer panels in both English and German as well as breakout and deep-dive technical sessions for hands-on learning including sessions presented by:

Sridhar Mullapudi, Executive Vice President, Product Management & Product Design, Citrix

Kam VedBrat, Group Manager, Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop, Microsoft

Shikha Mittal, Senior Director of Product Management, VMware

Gabe Knuth, Senior Product Line Manager, VMware

Bas van Kaam, Field CTO EMEA, Nerdio

Mark Plettenberg, Sr. Product Manager, LoginVSI

Jason E. Smith, Vice President of Solutions, Liquidware

Ruben Spruijt, Senior Technology Evangelist, Nutanix

Sascha Goeckel, CEO, deviceTRUST

Al Solorzano, Technology Evangelist, Entisys360

Esther Barthel, Solutions Architect/EUC Specialist and DevOps Enthusiast

Pete Downing, Technology Evangelist, XenTegra

Mathias Kowalkowski, Senior Consultant – End User Computing, SVA

Thomas Poppelgaard, CEO and Technology Evangelist, Poppelgaard.com

Patrick Kohler, Modern Workplace Engineer, SES Satellites

Imre Csuri, Strategic Alliance Manager, EPOS

Marisol Lopez, Sales Director, North America, Process Fusion

Henning Volkmer, President and CEO, Cortado

Matthias Haas, CTO, IGEL

Ben Murphy, Sr. Director of Product Management, Lakeside Software

Trentent Tye, Integration Engineer, ControlUp

“Having been at DISRUPT Munich in the past, I am super excited to be part of the panel at this year’s DISRUPT Unite,” said Erwin Knapen, Workplace Specialist, Statistics Netherlands. “Sharing our IGEL experience and hearing from others in the EUC community is something I love about DISRUPT.”

The DISRUPT Unite event expo will feature first-hand technical access to product and service information from event sponsors including IGEL, Microsoft, VMware, ControlUp, Lenovo, LG, Liquidware, LoginVSI, Nerdio, PrinterLogic, Process Fusion, EPOS, ezeep by ThinPrint, Lakeside, DeviceTrust, Tricerat and NComputing.

DISRUPT Unite 2021 is the flagship event for the new DISRUPT 2021 Cloud Workspaces Experience program. The new digital program is an always-on year-round program of activity to help the more than 5,000 EUC professionals, vendors and thought leaders worldwide grow their insight and skills within the fast-accelerating, transformative world of cloud workspaces. Following DISRUPT Unite, the program will also offer a series of DISRUPT Enlight informal digital events for further learning and a series of DISRUPT Empower digital showcases which will present the very latest game-changing EUC technology. View more at the DISRUPT Cloud Workspaces Experience hub.

Register today to attend DISRUPT Unite 2021 at: https://disruptUnite.vfairs.com. Don’t delay. IGEL is giving away exclusive DISRUPT gear to registered attendees while supplies last.

About IGEL

IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company’s world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL’s German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry’s best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

