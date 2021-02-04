Impremedia Acquires Recipes Website Comedera

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Impremedia, the leading Hispanic Content Company, announced its acquisition of food and recipes site Comedera. Comedera joins Impremedia’s award-winning family of news and lifestyle brands.

“We are excited to bring Comedera into the Impremedia family,” said Iván Adaime, Chief Executive Officer, Impremedia. “We know Hispanic consumers are increasingly looking online for cooking solutions to make their lives easier and better, and this acquisition provides us an ideal way to address this growing opportunity.”

“Latinos are known for celebrating around the table with family and friends. We don’t organize any event where food is not involved. On top of that, in our daily lives, we also enjoy food, and we are increasingly concerned about the ingredients and the choices we make in the kitchen,” Rafael Cores, Impremedia’s VP of Content, said in a statement.

“We know how important, rich and diverse the culinary experience for our target audiences is,” Cores highlighted. “Our goal is to provide a straightforward approach for the Latino consumer that we feel is lacking in the current space.”

Comedera is a site for families and everyday cooks, with a history as one of the original food blogs. It was created by Madrid-based web entrepreneur and photographer Daniel Noboa, who launched it in 2012 and made it grow into a website that reaches millions of users every month.

“Impremedia has a proven track of building and scaling quality content brands. I’m thrilled that the site that I founded is ready to go to the next level,” said Daniel Noboa, founder of Comedera.

“We see a big opportunity in the food space. We will be investing in improving our recipe base while also getting in other food-related content areas,” concluded Adaime

URL: https://comedera.com

About Impremedia

ImpreMedia is the leading news and lifestyle company serving the Spanish-speaking Latino community in the United States.

It has a digital and print portfolio of trusted, influential brands that reach a highly engaged, multi-generational Hispanic audience. La Opinión, founded in 1926 in Los Angeles is the nation’s #1 Spanish-language daily newspaper, while El Diario, founded in 1913 in New York is the oldest Spanish-speaking daily in the United States. It also publishes La Raza in Chicago, La Opinión de la Bahía in San Francisco, and digital outlets such as Solo Dinero (the only personal finance website in Spanish that is based in the United States), and Siempre Auto.

The Impremedia family of digital media outlets includes news websites such as La Opinión, El Diario NY and La Raza, and Lifestyle brands like Solo Dinero (Personal finances), Siempre Auto (Automobiles), Comedera (Recipes), and La Vibra (Entertainment), attracts more than 35 million monthly users worldwide. These brands have around 2 million followers on Social Media.

Those publications rank among the most widely read and reputable and prestigious Spanish-language media in the United States, backed by a history of more than 100 years informing and supporting the Hispanic community in that country. In addition to having been recognized multiple times by the National Association of Hispanic Publications for their journalistic work, most recently the company has received grants from the Facebook Journalism Project, the Google News Initiative, and the McCormick Foundation.

Impremedia is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Publications and the Local Medium Consortium.

