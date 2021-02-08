IN8bio Appoints Patrick McCall as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IN8bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative allogeneic, autologous and genetically modified gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers (“IN8bio” or the “Company”), today announced the appointment of Patrick McCall, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer.

“We welcome Patrick to IN8bio and look forward to his contributions to the company,” said William Ho, Chief Executive Officer of IN8bio. “Patrick’s extensive financial and accounting experience will be an asset as we continue to advance our gamma-delta T cell therapeutic candidates through clinical development.”

Mr. McCall is experienced in building and leading financial organizations in public and private life sciences companies. He has provided financial insights, business development, corporate development and strategic planning to growth-oriented companies across several industries. Most recently, he was Vice President of Finance at Turnstone Biologics, a global biotechnology company, where he managed strategic and financial operations including financial reporting, international tax, strategic financial planning & analysis, acquisitions, partnerships and supported investor relations. Prior to that, Mr. McCall was the Senior Director of Finance and Corporate Controller for Catalyst Biosciences, a publicly-traded biotechnology company. He was responsible for the overall corporate accounting function and led SEC reporting including the preparation of an SEC S-1 registration statement. Mr. McCall held previous positions of increasing responsibility at Apple, Chubb and began his career as an auditor at the accounting firm Deloitte. Mr. McCall is a certified public accountant. He earned a B.S. in Accounting from Drexel University and an M.B.A. from Cornell University.

“I’m thrilled to join the IN8bio team, as the Company is at the forefront of developing gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer,” said Mr. McCall. “I look forward to working with IN8bio’s team to achieve value-creating milestones and advance the company’s clinical, preclinical and discovery programs while working to make a meaningful impact for patients with cancer.”

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors, by employing allogeneic, autologous and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. IN8bio’s technology incorporates drug-resistant immunotherapy (DRI), which has been shown in preclinical studies to function in combination with therapeutic levels of chemotherapy. IN8bio is currently conducting two investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trials for its lead gamma-delta T cell product candidates: INB-200 for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma, which is a difficult to treat brain tumor that progresses rapidly, and INB-100 for the treatment of patients with leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. For more information about the Company and its programs, visit www.IN8bio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein concerning the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including without limitation, the Company’s current expectations regarding the advancement of its product candidates through clinical trials and the achievement of clinical milestones, constitute forward-looking statements. The use of words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “future,” “potential,” or “continue,” the negative of these and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. Such statements, based as they are on the current expectations of management, inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Consequently, actual future results may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed in such statements. Specific risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s current expectations include: scientific, regulatory and technical developments; failure to demonstrate safety, tolerability and efficacy; final and quality controlled verification of data and the related analyses; expense and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approval, including from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and the Company’s reliance on third parties, including licensors and clinical research organizations. Do not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included herein, which speak only as of the date hereof and which the Company is under no obligation to update or revise as a result of any event, circumstances or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

