Acacia Pharma Group plc

Issue of Equity on Exercise of Options/Vesting of Performance Share Awards

Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US – 4 February 2021: Acacia Pharma Group plc (“Acacia Pharma”, the “Group” or the “Company”) (EURONEXT: ACPH), a hospital pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new products aimed at improving the care of patients undergoing significant treatments such as surgery, other invasive procedures or cancer chemotherapy, announces announces that application has been made to Euronext Brussels for the admission of the 31,500 Ordinary Shares of £0.02 each (the “New Ordinary Shares”) to trading on Euronext Brussels (“Admission”) to satisfy the exercise of options granted under the Company’s Enterprise Management Incentive Share Option Plan. The New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the Company’s existing Ordinary Shares in issue.

Following issue of the New Ordinary Shares, the Company’s total issued share capital consists of 89,659,451 Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. Therefore, following the issue of the New Ordinary Shares, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 89,659,451.

Contacts