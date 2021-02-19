Jerome Letter Joins Corner Ventures and Corner Growth Acquisition Corp.

Former CFO & COO of Airbnb’s luxury business unit appointed Partner, CFO & COO of the early-growth stage venture capital firm and CFO & COO of the late-stage growth SPAC

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Corner Ventures and Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: COOLU) (“Corner Growth” and, together with Corner Ventures, “Corner”) today announced the appointment of Jerome (“Jerry”) Letter as Partner, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Corner Ventures, and Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Corner Growth. David Kutcher, the current Chief Financial Officer of Corner Growth, will become the Chief Investment Officer for Corner Growth.

“Jerry comes to Corner with over 20 years’ experience as an operator and an investor and brings a strong network and wealth of experience in corporate finance and operations as both a private company investment professional and a technology company executive,” said Marvin Tien, Co-Founder & General Partner of Corner Ventures, and Co-Chairman & CEO of Corner Growth. “His strong capabilities in corporate development, mergers & acquisitions, and as a board member is an invaluable asset to both our venture capital and SPAC platforms.”

“I’m excited to be joining Corner to help drive the firm’s proven venture capital success and recent SPAC effort,” said Mr. Letter. “The Corner team’s stellar reputation in Silicon Valley as investors and operators is compelling not only to me as a partner of the firm, but also to the Venture Capitalists and entrepreneurs who select Corner as their partner of choice for accelerating growth as they progress through their company’s lifecycle.”

Prior to joining Corner, Mr. Letter was Director of Operations and Finance at Airbnb and Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operations Officer of Airbnb’s luxury business unit, where he was responsible for home supply and quality, service product design, guest experience/hospitality, strategy, finance, and business operations. Previously, he served as Partner, Chief Financial Officer and an Investment Professional at InterMedia Partners, L.P., where he led the execution of multiple buy-side transactions, served on the boards of directors of portfolio companies and managed the successful sale processes for several portfolio companies. Prior to that, he was a co-founding executive and held senior-level management roles at Yankees Entertainment & Sports Network (YES Network), the regional sports network home of the New York Yankees and before that, he held senior finance positions at Exodus Communications, Inc. and GlobalCenter Inc. in the Silicon Valley. He began his career at Arthur Andersen.

Mr. Letter received his Master of Business Administration from Columbia University’s Business School and a Bachelor of Science from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business. He is also a Certified Public Accountant.

About Corner Ventures

Corner Ventures invests in the next generation of iconic technology companies. Since our founding in 2004 as DAG Ventures, we’ve partnered with top-tier early-stage venture firms and entrepreneurs to create exceptional outcomes. In 2018, DAG Ventures was rebranded Corner Ventures as the firm’s next chapter to continue building upon our legacy as a trusted partner and resource to founders, seed and Series A investors, and world-class innovators by providing unique insights, strategic growth capital, and access to global investors and commercial networks. From our offices in Palo Alto, New York, Tel Aviv and Tokyo, we work closely with our partners, portfolio companies and their respective founders to help navigate the transition from promising start-up to category-defining leader. We have invested in over 180 companies, with over 145 exits, including 30 IPOs. (www.cornerventures.com)

About Corner Growth Acquisition Corp.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: COOLU) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) focused on partnering with a high growth technology company. Corner Growth’s mission is to deliver value to its investors by providing a compelling alternative to a traditional public offering. The company is uniquely positioned to deliver on its value-add approach given its management team’s history, experience, relationships, leadership and track record in identifying and investing in disruptive technology companies across all technology verticals.

