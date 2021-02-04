John Sarkis Joins Align as Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ITtransformation—Align, the premier global provider of technology infrastructure solutions and managed IT services, today announced the appointment of John Sarkis as Chief Revenue Officer.





John brings 20+ years of experience leading high-performance business lines in various sales initiatives focused on hybrid cloud, security, data center, managed services and cloud solutions. Prior to joining Align, he managed business unit transformations for prominent organizations including NTT America, Digital Realty and Deutsche Telekom.

“John’s extensive industry knowledge uniquely positions him to drive and enhance our comprehensive IT Transformation solution, as well as advance key partnerships for Align,” said Jim Dooling, CEO and president of Align. “His frontline expertise in enterprise IT infrastructure transformations will add value to both our clients and our organization, positioning Align at the forefront of providing hybrid outsourced models for IT.”

John’s primary focus is expanding upon Align’s global reach of offering clients transformational solutions that deliver future-state models fit for their scaling business needs. This includes both leading the company’s growth across its core lines of business and increasing the user base within Align’s Managed Services Platform.

“I am extremely excited to join Align and be a part of the successful evolution as a premier Managed Services provider within the Financial Services community, as well as leading the charge in expanding our offering into new verticals,” said John.

