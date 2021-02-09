K. Hovnanian® Homes Announces Grand Opening of The Summit at Forest Lakes, a New Community of Stunning Townhomes in Green, Ohio

GREEN, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#khovhomes–K. Hovnanian Homes is excited to announce the grand opening of The Summit at Forest Lakes, a new community of single-family homes and townhomes in Green, Ohio. The Summit at Forest Lakes special preview coming later this month will be a major event, presenting the community for the first time.





“We are thrilled to be opening The Summit at Forest Lakes,” said Tim King, K. Hovnanian Community Manager. “Our vision for this community is for our homeowners to enjoy the best of high-quality townhome living in beautiful Green, OH.”

This new community offers something for everyone, with four townhome designs including both single-story and two-story plans. With a variety of designs to choose from, residents are sure to find their ideal home.

High-End Interiors: Homeowners will have the option to choose from an exciting new collection of professionally curated interiors. The Looks design process allows residents to enjoy elegant interiors without the stress of choosing between hundreds of colors, fixtures, and finishes. These collections also include high-end upgrades, offer more transparent pricing, and remove stressful unknowns from the design process.

Extra Suite Option: Many of the home designs will offer the option to include an Extra Suite, a separate living area with its own spacious bedroom, bathroom, and walk-in closet. These suites can also feature a living room, personal entryway, and convenience center with a sink, refrigerator, microwave, and cabinet storage. Homes with an Extra Suite are perfect for housing a parent or relative, a child recently graduated from college, or a child with a disability who may need extra care but still wants privacy and independence.

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia. The Company’s homes are marketed and sold under the trade name K. Hovnanian Homes. Additionally, the Company’s subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian’s® Four Seasons communities, make the Company one of the nation’s largest builders of active lifestyle communities.

