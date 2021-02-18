KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2021-2 (JPMMT 2021-2)

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to 52 classes of mortgage pass-through certificates from J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2021-2 (JPMMT 2021-2). J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2021-2 (JPMMT 2021-2) is a prime RMBS transaction comprising 326 residential mortgages with an aggregate principal balance of $302.3 million as of the February 1, 2021 cut-off date.

The underlying collateral includes prime jumbo non-conforming (99.6%) and conforming (0.4%) loans, all of which have been designated as Qualified Mortgages (QM). JPMMT 2021-2 is not backed by any loans in forbearance as of the cut-off date, and any loans that enter forbearance by the close date will be removed.

