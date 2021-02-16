This is a press release by Kiadis Pharma N.V. (“Kiadis”), pursuant to the provisions of Section 5 paragraphs 4 and 5 and Section 6 paragraph 2 of the Dutch Decree on Public Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft) (the “Decree”) in connection with the public offer by Sanofi for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of Kiadis launched on 12 February 2020 (the “Offer”). The Offer is made only by means of the offer memorandum approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten) on 10 February 2021 and recognized by the Belgian Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit voor Financiële Diensten en Markten) on 11 February 2020 (the “Offer Memorandum”). This announcement does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities. Capitalized terms used but not defined in this press release will have the meaning given thereto in the Offer Memorandum.

Kiadis issues shares to Kreos Capital following agreed conversion of convertible bonds

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, February 15, 2021 – Kiadis Pharma N.V. (“Kiadis” or the “Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS) today announces that it has issued ordinary shares to Kreos Capital V (UK) Limited (“Kreos Capital”). This announcement is made because the Dutch public offer rules require Kiadis to announce in a press release all transactions by Kiadis relating to the ordinary shares in its capital.

On 30 September 2020, Kiadis entered into an agreement with Kreos Capital constituting the issuance of EUR 5,000,000 9% secured convertible bonds of Kiadis. As announced by Kiadis on 2 February 2021, Kiadis and Kreos Capital agreed that Kreos Capital would convert into ordinary shares, at an exercise price of EUR 2 per share, its entire convertible bond of EUR 5,000,000, plus an additional amount of EUR 171,014 in interest, effective as per today. Consequently, the Company issued 2,585,507 ordinary shares of Kiadis stock with a nominal value of EUR 0.10 to Kreos Capital today.

Following the conversion, Kreos Capital holds in aggregate 2,656,989 ordinary shares of Kiadis stock. Kiadis does not hold shares in Kreos Capital. Kreos Capital’s aggregate holding of ordinary shares of Kiadis stock are committed under the Offer pursuant to the irrevocable described in Section 7.8 (d) of the Offer Memorandum.

HIERONDER VOLGT EEN VERTALING VAN HET OORSPRONKELIJK IN DE ENGELSE TAAL OPGESTELDE PERSBERICHT EN DEZE VERTALING WORDT UITSLUITEND VOOR INFORMATIEVE DOELEINDEN VERSTREKT. IN GEVAL VAN VERSCHILLEN TUSSEN BEIDE VERSIES PREVALEERT DE ENGELSE TEKST. AAN DE VERTALING KUNNEN GEEN RECHTEN WORDEN ONTLEEND

Amsterdam, Nederland, 15 februari 2021 – Kiadis Pharma N.V. (“Kiadis” of de “Vennootschap”) (Euronext Amsterdam en Brussel: KDS) kondigt vandaag aan dat het gewone aandelen heeft uitgegeven aan Kreos Capital V (UK) Limited (“Kreos Capital”). Deze aankondiging wordt gedaan omdat de Nederlandse biedingsregels Kiadis verplichten om alle transacties met betrekking tot de gewone aandelen in zijn aandelenkapitaal aan te kondigen in een persbericht.

Op 30 september 2020 heeft Kiadis een overeenkomst gesloten met Kreos Capital die de uitgifte vormt van EUR 5.000.000 9% ‘secured’ converteerbare obligaties van Kiadis. Zoals aangekondigd op 2 februari 2021, zijn Kiadis en Kreos Capital overeengekomen dat Kreos Capital zijn volledige converteerbare obligaties van EUR 5.000.000 zal converteren naar gewone aandelen, tegen een uitoefenprijs van EUR 2,00 per aandeel, plus een bijkomend bedrag van EUR 171.014 in rente, ingaande per vandaag. Zodoende heeft de Vennootschap vandaag 2.585.507 gewone aandelen in Kiadis met een nominale waarde van EUR 0.10 uitgegeven aan Kreos Capital.

Na de conversie bezit Kreos Capital in totaal 2.656.989 gewone aandelen in Kiadis. Kiadis houdt geen aandelen in Kreos Capital. Het totale bezit van Kreos Capital aan gewone aandelen in Kiadis is toegezegd onder het Bod op grond van de onherroepelijke toezegging zoals beschreven in Hoofdstuk 7.8(d) van het Biedingsbericht.

About Kiadis

Founded in 1997, Kiadis is committed to developing innovative cell-based medicines for patients with life-threatening diseases. With headquarters in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, and offices and activities across the United States, Kiadis is reimagining medicine by leveraging the natural strengths of humanity and our collective immune system to source the best cells for life.

Kiadis is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels since July 2, 2015, under the symbol KDS. Learn more at www.Kiadis.com .

