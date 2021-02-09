KKR Income Opportunities Fund to Hold Investor Call for the Fourth Quarter 2020

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KKR Income Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE: KIO) today announced that it will hold an investor update call on Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 at 1:00pm ET. Jeremiah Lane and Aaron Dalrymple will host the call and provide market color and portfolio updates for the fourth quarter of 2020. Jeremiah Lane is a Partner and a Portfolio Manager for KKR’s traded credit funds and Aaron Dalrymple is a Director in KKR’s Client and Partner Group.

The call may be accessed by dialing 800-289-0462 passcode: 991186. A replay of the call will be available approximately 72 hours after the call on the Fund website: https://www.kkrfunds.com/kio/.

The Fund is a diversified, closed-end fund. Investors should consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. Please see below for additional important information and disclaimers.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company managed by KKR Credit Advisors (US) LLC (“KKR Credit”), an indirect subsidiary of KKR & Co. Inc. (“KKR”). The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments. It expects to employ a dynamic strategy of investing in a targeted portfolio of loans and fixed-income instruments of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers and implementing hedging strategies in order to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns. Please visit www.kkrfunds.com/kio for additional information.

About KKR Credit

Launched by KKR in 2004, KKR Credit invests on behalf of its managed funds, clients and accounts across the corporate credit spectrum, including secured credit, bank loans and high yield securities and alternative assets such as mezzanine financing, special situations investing and structured finance. With over 300 employees, including approximately 130 investment professionals, KKR Credit’s investment teams are closely aligned with KKR’s wealth of private equity investment and industry resources.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management and capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of The Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are “forward-looking statements.” The forward-looking statements are based on the Fund’s and KKR’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of its future performance, taking into account all information currently available to it. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to the Fund or KKR or are within their control. The Fund and KKR do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date on which such statements were made except as required by law.

Fund Disclaimer

This press release is not an offer to sell securities and is not soliciting an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. Investors should consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus, which contains this and other important information about the Fund, should be read carefully before investing. A copy of the prospectus can be obtained on the Fund’s website. An investment in the Fund should not constitute a complete investment program.

The investment return, price, distribution rate, market value and net asset value (“NAV”) of a fund’s shares will fluctuate with market conditions. Closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount to their NAV, which may increase an investor’s risk of loss. There is no assurance that the Fund will meet its investment objective. The Fund’s distribution rate may be affected by numerous factors, including changes in realized and projected market returns, Fund performance, and other factors. There can be no assurance that a change in market conditions or other factors will not result in a change in a Fund distribution rate at a future time.

An investment in the Fund is not appropriate for all investors and is not intended to be a complete investment program. An investment in the Fund involves risks, including the risk that you may receive little or no return on your investment or that you may lose part or even all of your investment. Therefore, prospective investors should consider carefully the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses and should consult with a tax, legal or financial advisor before making any investment decision. The market price and the NAV of the Fund’s shares will fluctuate, and it is possible to lose money by investing in the Fund. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

The Fund will invest in loans and other types of fixed‐income instruments and securities. Such investments may be secured, partially secured or unsecured and may be unrated, and whether or not rated, may have speculative characteristics. The market price of the Fund’s investments will change in response to changes in interest rates and other factors. Generally, when interest rates rise, the values of fixed‐ income instruments fall, and vice versa.

Use of leverage creates an opportunity for increased income and return for Common Shareholders but, at the same time, creates risks, including the likelihood of greater volatility in the NAV and market price of, and distributions on, the Common Shares. In particular, leverage may magnify interest rate risk, which is the risk that the prices of portfolio securities will fall (or rise) if market interest rates for those types of securities rise (or fall). As a result, leverage may cause greater changes in the Fund’s NAV, which will be borne entirely by the Fund’s Common Shareholders.

