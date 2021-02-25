Latest NVMe™ SSDs From Kioxia Now Available on Supermicro PCIe® 4.0 Server and Storage Platforms

KIOXIA CM6, CD6 Series PCIe® 4.0 NVMe™ SSDs Qualified to Accelerate Application Performance on Next Generation Supermicro Systems





TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NVMe–The transition to PCIe® 4.0 is in full swing, and Kioxia Corporation, a world leader in memory solutions, is leading the way forward. Today, the company announced that its lineup of KIOXIA CM6 and CD6 Series PCIe® 4.0 NVM Express™ (NVMe™) enterprise and data center solid state drives (SSDs) have gained compatibility approval with Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Supermicro)’s PCIe® 4.0-based platforms, including a wide range of enterprise-ready rackmount systems encompassing Ultra, WIO, BigTwin, FatTwin, SuperBlade, 1U/2U NVMe™ all flash arrays, GPU accelerated systems and SuperWorkstations.

Users are moving to NVMe™ SSDs to address the demands of enterprise performance requirements, cloud-based data center architectures, and performance-centric and latency-sensitive applications. At the center of this movement is heightened demand for NVMe™-based storage where PCIe® 4.0 is the latest performance upgrade, and Kioxia’s CM6 and CD6 Series SSDs are delivering these enhanced capabilities.

While NVMe™ SSDs are penetrating server platforms at an increased pace, interoperability between the two cannot be taken for granted. Kioxia’s commitment to bringing innovations to customers includes ensuring that the customers’ data storage will work as expected, and Kioxia collaborates with suppliers like Supermicro to ensure proper operation and full functionality.

Related Links:



* KIOXIA CM6 Enterprise SSDs:



https://business.kioxia.com/en-jp/ssd/enterprise-ssd.html#cm6

* KIOXIA CD6 Data Center SSDs:



https://business.kioxia.com/en-jp/ssd/data-center-ssd.html#cd

About Kioxia

Kioxia is a world leader in memory solutions, dedicated to the development, production and sale of flash memory and solid-state drives (SSDs). In April 2017, its predecessor Toshiba Memory was spun off from Toshiba Corporation, the company that invented NAND flash memory in 1987. Kioxia is committed to uplifting the world with memory by offering products, services and systems that create choice for customers and memory-based value for society. Kioxia’s innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH™, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive and data centers.

