Launched to Modernize Adoption, Seattle Startup PairTree Selected for Techstars Accelerator

Intelligent, self-matching platform is disrupting $17B adoption industry to increase and accelerate opportunities for Adopting Families and Expectant Moms

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#PairTree—PairTree, an intelligent, self-matching platform that is increasing and accelerating opportunities for Adopting Families and Expectant Moms, was recently selected to participate in the 2021 Techstars Seattle Accelerator – a highly selective and successful global startup accelerator program. PairTree has launched a connection platform to transform the $17B U.S. adoption industry with a focus on creating connections between Expectant Moms and potential Adoptive Parents. Because adoption fees are at an all time high, PairTree is leveling the playing field, to make adoption a viable path to parenting for more people.

PairTree was selected from a field of thousands of applicants to participate in Techstars Seattle’s 12th year, following in the footsteps of program alumni and unicorns such as Remitly, Outreach, and Zipline. Collectively, Techstars Seattle alumni have raised more than $1 billion in growth capital after graduating from the program and for the first time the program has achieved gender parity with five of the ten startup CEOs are women, including PairTree CEO Erin Quick.

The traditional approach to adoption – hiring an adoption agency – still includes burdensome fees ($40K-60K/infant), devastatingly long timelines (12-18 months), opaque and analog processes, and is fraught with fraud. The primary pain point of the traditional process is the ability to find and connect Expectant Moms to Adopting Families. This is where PairTree’s self-matching platform focuses.

“Having been through the process two times as Adoptive Parents, I knew there was a better way for everyone involved. Using personality-based matching, similar to online dating apps, we help provide Expectant Moms with more meaningful insights into Adopting Parents,” said Erin Quick, CEO and Co-Founder of PairTree. “Our proprietary AI algorithm evaluates an Adoptive Parent’s personality – the greatest predictor of behaviors – to help an Expectant Mom pick a future for their child, not just a family.”

Launched in Summer 2020, PairTree already has more than 750 Adoptive Families and more than 150 Expectant Moms registered on the platform. The company has created industry partnerships with key stakeholders (adoption attorneys, consultants, and social workers), and has had six successful “matches” between Expectant Moms and Adoptive Parents. In late 2020, PairTree also finalized a partnership with Carrot Fertility, the leading global fertility benefits provider for large employers, to become the first self-matching, adoption platform accessible to employees who have Carrot as a workplace benefit at 200 companies including Box, Snap, Inc., and Peloton.

The company was co-founded by Seattle-area entrepreneurs, Erin Quick and Justin Friberg. Erin is building on a 20-year career in global brand marketing, and more importantly her own first-hand experiences as a two-time adoptive mom. Prior to co-founding PairTree, Erin was a co-founder of a Seattle-based brand marketing firm, was a Puget Sound Business Journal 40-Under-40 recipient, and is currently a Visionary Voices Member and Speaker with All Raise, a nonprofit on a mission to accelerate the success of female founders and funders. Justin Friberg, CTO, is an experienced engineering leader and start-up veteran that had a successful exit with Record360 in 2019.

About PairTree

PairTree is an intelligent, self-matching platform whose mission is to increase and accelerate opportunities for Adopting Families and Expectant Moms. PairTree’s “5% Fund” donates 5% of net profits from every subscription, every month, to organizations that provide support for Birth Moms. More information is available at www.pairtreefamily.com.

About TechStars

The Techstars worldwide network helps entrepreneurs succeed. Founded in 2006, Techstars began with three simple ideas—entrepreneurs create a better future for everyone, collaboration drives innovation, and great ideas can come from anywhere. Now we are on a mission to enable every person on the planet to contribute to, and benefit from, the success of entrepreneurs. In addition to operating accelerator programs and venture capital funds, we do this by connecting startups, investors, corporations, and cities to help build thriving startup communities. Techstars has invested in more than 2,300 companies that today have a combined market cap valuation of more than $185B. www.techstars.com.

Contacts

Media Contacts

Jaime Quick



ChangeUp Advisors for PairTree



jq@changeupadvisors.com

206-229-5183

Isaac Kato



Managing Director



Seattle Techstars



isaac.kato@techstars.com