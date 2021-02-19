Leading CBD Health and Wellness Company cbdMD and Its Pet Product Line Paw CBD Both Win 2021 Product of the Year Awards

cbdMD serves as the first CBD company to win Product of the Year in consecutive years, earning 2021 top honors in “CBD Ingestible” for its CBD Gummies, while its Paw CBD brand secures category first “CBD Pet” award with its CBD Hard Chews for Dogs

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA) (the “Company”), one of the leading, and most highly trusted and recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands, is proud to announce that both its cbdMD product line and its CBD pet product line, Paw CBD, have been named 2021 Product of the Year winners – with cbdMD serving as the first CBD brand to ever earn the prestigious award in back-to-back years. America’s largest consumer-voted award for product innovation for over 13 years, Product of the Year is chosen annually by 40,000 American consumers in a national survey organized by Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. Along with serving as the first CBD company to win Product of the Year since the CBD category was introduced in 2020, this year, cbdMD’s CBD Gummies were named the most innovative product in the CBD Ingestibles category, adding to its 2020 Product of the Year wins in the CBD Sleep Aid and CBD Topical categories. In addition, Paw CBD’s CBD Hard Chews for Dogs earned 2021 Product of the Year honors in the CBD Pet category, a Product of the Year award first for the pet-friendly brand powered by cbdMD.





Made with quality ingredients for superior flavor and texture, and properly sourced with cbdMD’s patent-pending Superior Broad Spectrum formula, 2021 CBD Ingestible Winner cbdMD CBD Gummies are bite-sized chewables that are infused, rather than coated, with CBD, providing a THC-free[​1] option for gaining the whole-body benefits of CBD, along with valuable terpenes. Paw CBD’s veterinarian-formulated CBD Hard Chews for Dogs combine the powerful properties of premium THC-free[​1] CBD oil with rich, creamy peanut butter – made with real peanuts – into one simple, tasty treat.

“When it comes to determining the ‘best of the best’, we believe Product of the Year and its iconic red seal is the gold standard for brands nationwide. In a heavily saturated market, we are humbled to be recognized as a leader within the CBD industry and to see our products again be awarded this top distinction. This year is especially exciting, as both our cbdMD and Paw CBD brands were awarded top honors,” said Marty Sumichrast, co-CEO of cbdMD, Inc.

“For all the obvious reasons, shoppers are spending less time in the supermarket than ever, but still crave new and innovative products to lighten up these difficult times. Because of this, we are more excited than ever to announce the 2021 Product of the Year winners and help shoppers find that ‘great new product’ when it matters most, however they do their shopping this year,” said Mike Nolan, Global CEO of Product of the Year Management. “What makes Product of the Year so trusted is our unique process, which gives shoppers the confidence that each product with our iconic red logo is backed by 40,000 Americans. That’s a powerful advantage for our 2021 winners, as a Product of the Year Award positions them as THE innovative leader in their category.”

The 41 winners of the 2021 Product of the Year Awards were celebrated in a Virtual Awards Show, presented by Saturday Night Live alumni Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer, on DailyMail.com. As additional resources, the 2021 Product of the Year winners are also highlighted in partnership with Hearst, including WomansDay.com, a leading online lifestyle destination, and Ensemble IQ, a premier business intelligence resource with publications including Progressive Grocer, Store Brands, Drug Store News, Convenience Store News and CBD Retail Insights. cbdMD, Inc. intends to leverage the distinctive red “Voted Product of the Year” seal across all marketing channels, including product packaging, advertising, promotions, social media accounts, and brand website.

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. is one of the world’s leading, most highly trusted health and wellness CBD companies. Our current product lines include CBD tinctures, CBD capsules, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD sleep aids, CBD Botanicals skincare products and CBD bath bombs marketed under our cbdMD brand, and CBD pet products including CBD tincture, CBD hard chews, CBD calming tinctures, CBD pet chews, CBD peanut butter and CBD topicals marketed under our Paw CBD brand. To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of over 130 SKUs of U.S. produced, THC-free[​1] CBD products, please visit ​www.cbdMD.com​, follow cbdMD on ​Instagram ​and ​Facebook​, or visit one of the 6,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

About Product of the Year

Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established over 30 years ago, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Product of the Year winners are backed by the votes of 40,000 consumers in a national representative study conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. The award is a powerful merchandising program for marketers proven to increase product sales, distribution and awareness. Winning products are announced in February each year and receive the right to use the Product of the Year logo in marketing communications for two years.

[1] THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical tools.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ”should,” ”may,” ”intends,” ”anticipates,” ”believes,” ”estimates,” ”projects,” ”forecasts,” ”expects,” ”plans,” and ”proposes.” These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in cbdMD, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 22, 2020 and our other filings with the SEC. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.

Contacts

PR:

5W Public Relations



cbdMD@5WPR.com

(212) 999-5585

Investors:

cbdMD, Inc.



John Weston



Director of Investor Relations



john.weston@cbdmd.com

(704) 249-9515