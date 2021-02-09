Massive North American Bitcoin Mining Operator Blockcap Announces C-Level Management Team, Key Directors

Blockcap Adds Technology Veterans with Decades of Management Experience to Guide Explosive Growth

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BTC #CEO—Blockcap Inc. (“Blockcap” or “Company”), one of the largest bitcoin mining operations in North America, today publicly announced its C-Level Management Team and Board of Directors. The moves amplify Blockcap’s deep expertise in bitcoin mining, and come as the company implements plans to dramatically increase its already-massive fleet of approximately 10,000 bitcoin miners.

Joining Blockcap are Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Vice Chairman, Clark Swanson, and Chief Legal Officer (CLO) and General Counsel, Arnold Spencer. Additionally, Christel Sicé and Larry Rudolph arrive to the team as members of the Board of Directors, joining co-founder and Executive Chairman Darin Feinstein in helping to achieve continued growth and, in turn, solidify North America as a strategic hub for bitcoin mining and blockchain-related ventures more broadly.

Chairman Feinstein, part of the original team behind Core Scientific, a global leader in bitcoin mining facilities and artificial intelligence-hosting capabilities, has worked to build out Blockcap to an industrial-scale mining operation. Leveraging this best-in-class infrastructure, the company is well-positioned for its ongoing, large-scale expansion, carving out a competitive advantage because of its access to low-cost energy resources and state-of-the-art equipment.

With more than two decades of experience, Swanson brings to Blockcap unparalleled expertise in leading technology enterprises at every stage of growth, from startup to public offering. He is a founder and former Director, CEO and President of Blackline Safety, a technology company that he took public on the Toronto Venture Exchange. Blackline Safety was recognized in the IDC’s Top 10 to Watch, Profit 500, and Deloitte Technology Fast 500.

Spencer, as CLO and General Counsel, arrives with more than a decade of experience prosecuting financial crimes as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas, where he personally prosecuted more than 100 federal cases, including fraud cases associated with the Enron scandals. He also served for five years as General Counsel for Coinsource, managing legal and compliance issues that included creating and overseeing proprietary, anti-money laundering policies and procedures for virtual currency transactions.

Commenting on the team more broadly, Swanson cited the developments as yet more momentum for Blockcap and its continued success.

“It is an honor to be part of a team with the caliber and diversity of experience that will enable us to move ahead aggressively and remain a leading producer in blockchain consensus infrastructure,” said Swanson. “Adding to this group our experience managing teams in everything from technology to entertainment and investment banking, we will lead the next evolution of Blockcap.”

In her role as Director, Sicé aims to utilize her expertise in corporate and acquisition strategy to help guide Blockcap’s expansion. Sicé draws on her experience as a Director and Audit Committee Chair of Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: YAC.U), having additionally served as Director at the Yucaipa Companies. Sicé also has held board positions at Scoop, Zac Posen, and Sean John, as well as a board observer for other portfolio companies across a variety of industries.

Rudolph has been involved in the blockchain space since 2016 and was an early investor in companies such as Uber and Palantir. In addition to his tech investments, he founded Rudolph & Beer, which under his leadership became one of the preeminent entertainment law firms on the East Coast, representing, among many others, such high-profile clients as Britney Spears and Taylor Swift, along with Raekwon, The Sugar Hill Gang, and Justin Timberlake.

About Blockcap

Blockcap, Inc. was founded in 2020 by blockchain industry veterans who have successfully structured or co-founded other large technology companies. All of the company’s mining equipment is hosted at data center facilities in the United States where they have access to low-cost energy and are currently running 9,861 operational bitcoin miners. One of the largest mining companies in North America, Blockcap plans to exceed one Exahash in computing power within Q1 2021.

For more information, visit https://www.blockcap.com/ contact (833) 901-BLOC toll-free.



