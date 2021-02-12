MBIA Announces Settlement With Credit Suisse

PURCHASE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) (the Company) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, MBIA Insurance Corporation (MBIA Corp.) has entered into an agreement to settle the litigation it filed in 2009 against Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and certain affiliated entities. The settlement followed a post-trial decision by the Court awarding MBIA Corp. approximately $604mm in damages, and pursuant to the settlement Credit Suisse has paid MBIA Corp. $600mm. This amount materially exceeds the amount of recovery recorded in the Company’s Q3 2020 financial statements. Following the agreement to settle the case, the Court dismissed the action.

MBIA Inc., headquartered in Purchase, New York, is a holding company whose subsidiaries provide financial guarantee insurance for the public and structured finance markets. Please visit MBIA’s website at www.mbia.com.

Contacts

MBIA Inc.

Greg Diamond, 914-765-3190

Managing Director

Investor and Media Relations

greg.diamond@mbia.com

Related Stories

Cook County Partners with Mobilitie to Enhance Wireless Connectivity at Chicago Government Center

Snap-on Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend

Sunnova Expands its Solar and Storage Services to Washington, D.C.

Global Communications Group (GCG) Accelerates Digital Transformation Journey with AppSmart

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Key Tronic Corporation (KTCC) on Behalf of Investors

H.I.G. Capital Completes Acquisition of Brazilian Pet Food Manufacturer FVO

You may have missed

MBIA Announces Settlement With Credit Suisse

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Key Tronic Corporation (KTCC) on Behalf of Investors

Global Communications Group (GCG) Accelerates Digital Transformation Journey with AppSmart

Sunnova Expands its Solar and Storage Services to Washington, D.C.

Snap-on Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend

error: Content is protected !!