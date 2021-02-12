Metaswitch Announces More Than Fifty Operator Customers Now Delivering Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams with Perimeta SBC

Simple upgrade allows operators to quickly integrate existing voice services and calling plans with Microsoft Teams

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Metaswitch today announced that more than fifty operators have selected the Perimeta session border controller (SBC) to provide Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams and are now delivering service in market.

Adding Direct Routing to a Perimeta SBC is providing a fast path for operators to enhance their Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) trunking services, quickly supporting customers that are eager to use Microsoft Teams to make and receive calls on the public switched telephone network (PSTN). Deployable in both the operator’s network and Microsoft Azure, Metaswitch’s Perimeta SBC is a natural and modern complement to the Teams collaborative environment. This enables enterprise customers to quickly integrate the operator’s call services and calling plans into Microsoft’s fast-growing business communication platform.

“Our customers are demanding that we deliver a full range of communications services to meet the challenge of a rapidly evolving workplace,” said David Behr, Chief Digital Officer at Liquid Telecom. “We are seeing increased demand for Teams connectivity and our Microsoft 365 Business Voice solution. Metaswitch is a strategic partner for Liquid. We were able to quickly and cost-effectively deploy Direct Routing for Teams, solidifying our position as a trusted provider of multiple communications services that put our customers’ interests first.”

For years, operators have built their own-branded communication and collaboration services on Metaswitch’s award-winning MaX UC platform. Recent events have also driven a huge shift to remote working, and an explosive growth in adoption of Microsoft Teams, with Microsoft recently reporting 115 million daily active users. Operators are now keen to not just deliver their existing branded services but to also integrate them with, and provide connectivity to, the rapidly growing Teams installed base.

“The applications landscape is changing, and operators need to support their business customers with integration of calling services into Microsoft Teams,” said Roger Heinz, Chief Revenue Officer at Metaswitch. “Adding this many operator customers, only a few months after the certification of Perimeta as a Direct Routing SBC, is a testament to the demand and quality of our solution, and its simplicity of deployment. We continue to work with operators of all sizes to meet the global demand for Teams connectivity and the delivery of a complete communications and collaboration service portfolio.”

