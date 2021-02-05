MindStream and US-Analytics Strategically Align to Improve and Expand Solutions to bring Digital Transformation to Finance Teams

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MindStream and US-Analytics, two organizations dedicated to designing solutions that help enterprise businesses improve their financial planning, budgeting, reporting, and analytics, are proud to announce an expanded strategic alliance that will help meet the CFOs’ growing demand for digital transformation initiatives in the workplace.

This strategic partnership will increase the size of both firms and provide twice as many resources for support services to customers. With the expansion of this existing long-term partnership, both organizations aim to:

Align resources by expertise to serve clients more efficiently in the Americas

Blend practice teams, business knowledge, and technical expertise in offering robust solutions to the EPM / CPM / Analytics marketplace

Share marketing and client acquisition expenses for driving mutual profitability

Develop New Products and Services to meet the needs of the CFO and the Office of Finance.

MindStream Analytics is a premier consulting firm focused on helping clients improve business understanding and decision making. With years of experience in the Advanced Analytics and Corporate Performance Management practices, MindStream’s innovations in Finance during the Covid-19 pandemic led to it being selected as one of the 30 Most Influential Companies in 2020 by CIO Bulletin. MindStream’s Award-Winning AppCare for OneStream Software, Oracle, and NetSuite customers has been selected as one of Channel Futures Top 501 Managed Services offerings in the World.

Alex Ladd, Senior Partner and CEO of MindStream says, “We’ve been sharing our ideas about innovations for the Finance team for several years now, by aligning forces we’re able to bring these new products and services to the marketplace at a time where they are desperately needed by the CFO.”

US-Analytics is an award-winning Enterprise Performance Management consulting firm that has helped businesses for over 20 years through EPM strategy development, software implementation, management, and support of vital finance solutions. Selected as one of the Top-10 Oracle Partners by CIO Magazine in 2019, the firm aims to bring better data, streamlined processes, operational excellence, and access to relevant insights for businesses who want to revolutionize the way their finance teams work.

Scott Preszler, Founder and CEO of US-Analytics says, “We are thrilled to expand our multi-year relationship with MindStream. Our similar cultures, complementary experience in Performance Management, and mutual commitment to customer satisfaction will propel us forward for years to come.”

Contacts

Michele Morrill – mmorrill@mindstreamanalytics.com