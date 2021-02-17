MITSUBISHI MOTORS Launches the Refreshed PAJERO SPORT in Indonesia

TOKYO, Feb 17, 2021 – (JCN Newswire) – MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (MMC) continues to expand its product portfolio by launching the refreshed PAJERO SPORT1 mid-size SUV in Indonesia. Inheriting the PAJERO series’ off-road capability, reliability and durability, the PAJERO SPORT fuses elegance and comfort. The latest model is designed with a more refined, powerful exterior and high-quality interior, as well as newly adopted features such as 8-inch color LCD meter and Power Tailgate that allows users to open and close the tailgate with a smartphone.

“Indonesia is one of the most important markets in ASEAN, our core business region, and we reached the milestone of 50 years of business in the country last year with the support of the government, stakeholders, and many customers,” said Yoichiro Yatabe, co-chief operating officer of MMC. “With the redesigned PAJERO SPORT, which has been updated with advanced features and a high-quality, comfortable interior that answer the needs of customers, we hope to further strengthen our presence in the market.”

The new PAJERO SPORT is an updated version of the series’ third generation model which was launched in 2015. Cumulative global sales volume of the third generation model has reached 348,000 units as of January 2021, with cumulative sales of approximately 89,000 units2 in Indonesia. The new PAJERO SPORT will be built in Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Indonesia’s facility in Bekasi, Indonesia.

1. Sold as MONTERO SPORT in some markets

2. Cumulative sales volume of the current PAJERO SPORT in Indonesia based on MITSUBISHI MOTORS’ internal sales data from January 2016 to January 2021

About MITSUBISHI MOTORS

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Since the Mitsubishi group produced its first car more than a century ago, we have demonstrated an ambitious and often disruptive approach, developing new vehicle genres and pioneering cutting-edge technologies. Deeply rooted in MITSUBISHI MOTORS’ DNA, our brand strategy will appeal to ambitious drivers, willing to challenge conventional wisdom and ready to embrace change. Consistent with this mindset, MITSUBISHI MOTORS introduced its new brand strategy in 2017, expressed in its “Drive your Ambition” tagline – a combination of personal drive and forward attitude, and a reflection of the constant dialogue between the brand and its customers. Today MITSUBISHI MOTORS is committed to continuous investment in innovative new technologies, attractive design and product development, bringing exciting and authentic new vehicles to customers around the world.

