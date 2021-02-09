Phenom Promotes 4 Executives Responsible for Driving Major Growth Initiatives

AMBLER, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Phenom, the global leader in Talent Experience Management (TXM), today announced four promotions to senior vice president. Susan Slater, Eric Offner, Jeff Carey and Sivanand Akella will take on roles in the newly created leadership tier. Each executive has contributed to Phenom’s rapid growth and will be tasked with leading the company to new, pivotal milestones in 2021.





“We’re heading into the most exciting year in Phenom’s history, and by promoting these experienced executives from within the company, we are poised to achieve our ambitious goals,” said Mahe Bayireddi, co-founder and CEO of Phenom. “Not every organization has the right team in place for significant leadership expansion. Phenom is an exception, as Susan, Eric, Jeff and Sivanand have made a profound, lasting impact across the enterprise. Each leader is inimitably qualified to steer Phenom into the future.”

Susan Slater has been promoted to Senior Vice President of People, reporting to Chief People Officer Brad Goldoor. In this role, Slater will oversee the expansion and development of Phenom’s employees. Since joining Phenom in 2018, Slater served as the Vice President of Customer Success and Vice President of Customer Experience, where she enabled employers to build successful talent strategies with Phenom’s AI-powered TXM platform. With more than 20 years of talent acquisition experience, Slater has served as a key leader for top Fortune 100 organizations including McKesson, Microsoft, ADT and AstraZeneca.

Jeff Carey has been promoted to Senior Vice President of International Business, reporting to CEO Mahe Bayireddi. In this role, Carey will oversee Phenom's operations in global markets. Since 2016, Carey and his team have led Phenom's growth, educating prospects and customers on how the TXM platform reduces cost per hire by identifying best-fit internal and external candidates. In just four years, he helped add 100 customers and increase employee headcount in Europe from zero to 70. Carey has spent more than half of his career working abroad, leading business growth initiatives for Phenom and companies like IBM Kenexa.

Eric Offner has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Enterprise Sales in North America, reporting to CEO Mahe Bayireddi. In this role, Offner will drive Phenom's growth in the U.S. and Canada, introducing AI technology to HR teams at some of the region's largest organizations. During his tenure at Phenom, he has helped bring more than 50 Fortune 500 clients onto the Phenom TXM platform. Offner is an industry veteran and has spent over 20 years in recruiting, recruitment advertising, and recruitment technology. He began his recruiting background at Aerotek and later moved on to CareerBuilder where he led sales teams and eventually launched CBMobile, an online mobile platform that allows job seekers to apply online.

Sivanand Akella has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Engineering, reporting to CEO Mahe Bayireddi. In this role, Akella will continue to scale the TXM platform so it can rise to Phenom's mission of helping a billion people find the right job. Akella leads hundreds of engineers as they refine the organization's native AI and automation capabilities. He has worked as a software innovator for 24 years. At Amazon, he honed his expertise in the application of machine learning for large enterprises. Akella also draws on his experience from working in the gaming industry, where he managed the development lifecycle for online gaming products and platforms that scaled for millions of users.

The leadership promotions mark the latest wave of Phenom’s growth over the last year. Over 120 jobs are currently open in engineering, sales, data science/machine learning, product, and several other departments.

Phenom also continues to cultivate the development of its internal talent pool and invest in standout employees. In 2020, Comparably recognized Phenom as one of the Best Companies for Professional Development and one of the Best Companies for Perks and Benefits.

Phenom is a global HR technology company with a purpose to help a billion people find the right job. With an expertise in building AI-powered, scalable solutions, Phenom Talent Experience Management (TXM) personalizes and automates the talent journey for candidates, recruiters, employees and management with its Career Site, Chatbot, CRM, CMS, SMS and Email Campaigns, University Recruiting, Internal Mobility, Career Pathing, Diversity & Inclusion, Gigs, Referrals and Analytics. As a result, employers improve their talent acquisition and talent management efforts by helping candidates and employees find the right job, recruiters identify and engage the right talent, and management optimizes HR strategy, process and spend. Phenom was ranked among the fastest-growing technology companies in the 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and won a regional 2020 Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com.

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom has offices in Canada, India, Israel, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. More than 300 global employers rely on the Phenom TXM platform to bring recruiting velocity and create an end-to-end talent experience.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com. Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

