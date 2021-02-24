ProPetro Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

MIDLAND, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ProPetro Holding Corp. (“ProPetro” or “the Company”) (NYSE: PUMP) today announced financial and operational results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2020.

Full Year 2020 and Recent Operational Highlights

  • Initiated transition towards lower emissions equipment with investment in fully electric DuraStim® and commitment to purchase Tier IV Dynamic Gas Blending (DGB) dual-fuel pumps.
  • Set company safety record with Full Year 2020 Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of 0.49.
  • All time company high operational efficiencies in 2020, including record pumping hours per day and record low downtime per day.
  • Reduced Hydraulic Horsepower (HHP) emissions footprint through recent commitment to permanently retire 150,000 HHP of Tier II Diesel equipment.

Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue of $789 million as compared to the $2.1 billion in the full year 2019.
  • Net loss of $107 million as compared to net income of $163 million in the full year 2019.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities of $139 million as compared to $455 million in the full year 2019.
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $141 million as compared to $519 million in the full year 2019.
  • Free Cash Flow(2) of approximately $45 million as compared to an approximately $40 million loss in 2019.
  • Effective Utilization of 10.2 fleets as compared to 23.9 fleets in the full year 2019.
  • Capital expenditures incurred(3) of $81 million as compared to $401 million in 2019 (capital expenditures paid as shown on the Statement of Cash Flows of $101 million during 2020).

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Total revenue of $154 million as compared to the $134 million in the third quarter.
  • Net Loss of $44 million as compared to net loss of $29 million in the third quarter.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities of $21 million, consistent with the third quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased to $24 million from $17 million in the third quarter.
  • Free Cash Flow(2) of approximately $9 million as compared to approximately $17 million in the third quarter.
  • Effective Utilization of 9.6 fleets compared to 8.5 fleets in the third quarter.
  • Impairment expense of $21 million related to the retirement of approximately 150,000 HHP of Tier II diesel pumping equipment.
  • Capital expenditures incurred(3) were $21 million as compared to $8 million in the third quarter (capital expenditures paid as shown on the Statement of Cash Flows of $14 million during the fourth quarter).

(1)

Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure and is described and reconciled to net income (loss) in the table under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

(2)

Free cash flow (FCF) is a Non-GAAP financial measure and is defined as net cash flow provided from operating activities less net cash used in investing activities. During the year ended December 31, 2020, net cash provided by operating activities of $139 million less net cash used in investing activities of $94 million result in a free cash flow of $45 million. During the year ended December 31, 2019, net cash provided by operating activities of $455 million less net cash used in investing activities of $495 million result in a loss of $40 million. During the three months ended December 31, 2020, net cash provided by operating activities of $21 million less net cash used in investing activities of $12 million result in a free cash flow of $9 million. During the three months ended September 30, 2020, net cash provided by operating activities of $21 million less net cash used in investing activities of $4 million result in a free cash flow of $17 million.

(3)

Capital expenditures incurred represents all maintenance, growth and conversion expenditures in the period, which may differ from the capital expenditures line in the Investing section of the Statement of Cash Flows.

Phillip Gobe, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I would like to thank our customers and dedicated workforce for their resilience throughout 2020. Our best-in-class operations team steered our company to record efficiencies and safety performance despite a challenging market for oilfield services. We worked with our customers in the depths of a historic disruption to keep their operations going at a level that fit their needs, pulling through the downturn together as our relationships are designed to do. The innovation and teamwork I observed were impressive to say the least, especially considering the uncertainty we faced in our day to day lives. The accomplishments of ProPetro can be directly attributed to the close collaborative efforts of our teammates, customers and supply chain partners.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Summary

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $154 million, or 15% higher than $134 million for the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to increased activity. During the fourth quarter of 2020, 98.1% of total revenue was associated with pressure pumping services, consistent with the third quarter.

Costs of services, excluding depreciation and amortization of approximately $35.4 million, for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased to $116 million from $100 million during the third quarter of 2020 primarily due to increased activity. As a percentage of pressure pumping segment revenues, pressure pumping costs of services increased to 74.5% from 72.7% in the third quarter of 2020 primarily due to reactivation of fleets.

General and administrative expense was $20 million as compared to $22 million in the third quarter of 2020. General and administrative expense, exclusive of $3 million of stock-based compensation and $2 million of other general and administrative expense, was $15 million, or 10% of revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $44 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, versus a net loss of $29 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $24 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 from $17 million in the previous quarter.

Liquidity and Capital Spending

As of December 31, 2020, total cash was $69 million, and the Company was debt free. Total liquidity at the end of 2020 was $121 million, including cash and $52 million of available capacity under the Company’s revolving credit facility.

Capital expenditures incurred during the fourth quarter of 2020 were $21 million mainly consisting of maintenance capital. Capital expenditures paid (as would appear in the investing section of the Statement of Cash Flows) in the fourth quarter were $14 million.

Operational Update

Consistent with the Company’s previously announced plans, ProPetro has initiated a transition to lower emissions equipment through its commitment to purchase 50,000 HHP, or one fleet, of Tier IV DGB equipment as well as an additional investment of $17 million to convert legacy Tier II equipment to Tier IV DGB. The Company also plans to permanently retire 150,000 HHP of Tier II conventional equipment resulting in a $21 million impairment in the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company had an effective utilization of 9.6 fleets. In the first quarter of 2021 the Company now expects effective utilization of 9.5-11 fleets, which includes the recent extreme winter weather events in the Permian Basin.

Outlook

Mr. Gobe concluded, “Notwithstanding recent extreme weather impacts in Texas, we are excited for the opportunities ahead in 2021 as we work to capitalize on our competitive advantages of efficiency and collaboration. Considering the global recovery in commodity prices, ProPetro is well-positioned to benefit from increasing activity and service pricing in the Permian Basin. Importantly, we will strive to enhance our efficiencies and lean on our strong customer relationships to reinvest in technologies that improve the sustainability of our business. Our team is excited to prove, yet again, their ability to adapt and thrive in all conditions. Along with our customers, supply chain partners and stakeholders, we look forward to the opportunity to develop our sustainable, efficient and resilient business model.”

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 AM Central Time on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 to discuss financial and operating results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2020 and recent developments. This call will also be webcast, along with a presentation slide deck on ProPetro’s website at www.propetroservices.com. The slide deck will be published on the website the morning of the call. To access the conference call, U.S. callers may dial toll free 1-844-340-9046 and international callers may dial 1-412-858-5205. Please call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure a proper connection. A replay of the conference call will be available for one week following the call and can be accessed toll free by dialing 1-877-344-7529 for U.S. callers, 1-855-669-9658 for Canadian callers, as well as 1-412-317-0088 for international callers. The access code for the replay is 10151285.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is a Midland, Texas-based oilfield services company providing pressure pumping and other complementary services to leading upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. For more information, please visit www.propetroservices.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements and information in this news release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions or that include the words “may,” “could,” “plan,” “project,” “budget,” “predict,” “pursue,” “target,” “seek,” “objective,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” and other expressions that are predictions of, or indicate, future events and trends and that do not relate to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements include, among other matters, statements about our business strategy, industry, future profitability, expected fleet utilization, sustainability efforts, the future performance of newly improved technology (such as our DuraStim® fleets), expected capital expenditures and the impact of such expenditures on our performance and capital programs. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. We believe that we have chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable.

Although forward-looking statements reflect our good faith beliefs at the time they are made, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events and results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include the volatility of and recent declines in oil prices, the operational disruption and market volatility resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, particularly the “Risk Factors” sections of such filings, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). In addition, the Company may be subject to currently unforeseen risks that may have a materially adverse impact on it, including matters related to shareholder litigation and the SEC investigation. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that the actual events and results will not be materially different than the anticipated results described in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the SEC from time to time that disclose risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company’s business. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. ProPetro does not undertake, and expressly disclaims, any duty to publicly update these statements, whether as a result of new information, new developments or otherwise, except to the extent that disclosure is required by law.

 
PROPETRO HOLDING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

 

Years Ended

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

2020

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

REVENUE – Service revenue

$

154,343

 

$

133,710

 

$

434,793

 

$

789,232

 

$

2,052,314

 

COSTS AND EXPENSES
Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

 

115,646

 

 

99,592

 

 

305,693

 

 

584,330

 

 

1,470,356

 

General and administrative (inclusive of stock-based compensation)

 

19,681

 

 

21,817

 

 

31,103

 

 

86,717

 

 

105,076

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

35,445

 

 

37,467

 

 

39,052

 

 

153,290

 

 

145,304

 

Loss on disposal of assets

 

18,262

 

 

11,286

 

 

25,233

 

 

58,136

 

 

106,811

 

Impairment Expense

 

21,349

 

 

 

 

3,405

 

 

38,002

 

 

3,405

 

Total costs and expenses

 

210,382

 

 

170,162

 

 

404,486

 

 

920,475

 

 

1,830,952

 

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

 

(56,039

)

 

(36,452

)

 

30,307

 

 

(131,243

)

 

221,362

 

OTHER EXPENSE:
Interest expense

 

(174

)

 

(137

)

 

(1,463

)

 

(2,383

)

 

(7,141

)

Other expense

 

(291

)

 

(312

)

 

(178

)

 

(874

)

 

(717

)

Total other expense

 

(465

)

 

(449

)

 

(1,642

)

 

(3,257

)

 

(7,858

)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

 

(56,504

)

 

(36,901

)

 

28,666

 

 

(134,500

)

 

213,504

 

INCOME TAX (EXPENSE) BENEFIT

 

12,393

 

 

7,717

 

 

(5,990

)

 

27,480

 

 

(50,494

)

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$

(44,111

)

$

(29,184

)

$

22,675

 

$

(107,020

)

$

163,010

 

 
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE:
Basic

$

(0.44

)

$

(0.29

)

$

0.23

 

$

(1.06

)

$

1.62

 

Diluted

$

(0.44

)

$

(0.29

)

$

0.22

 

$

(1.06

)

$

1.57

 

 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
Basic

 

100,897

 

 

100,897

 

 

100,618

 

 

100,829

 

 

100,472

 

Diluted

 

100,897

 

 

100,897

 

 

103,055

 

 

100,829

 

 

103,750

 

 
PROPETRO HOLDING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

68,772

$

149,036

Accounts receivable – net of allowance for credit losses of $1,497 and $1,049, respectively

 

84,244

 

 

212,183

 

Inventories

 

2,729

 

 

2,436

 

Prepaid expenses

 

11,199

 

 

10,815

 

Other current assets

 

782

 

 

1,121

 

Total current assets

 

167,726

 

 

375,591

 

PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT – Net of accumulated depreciation

 

880,477

 

 

1,047,535

 

OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

 

709

 

 

989

 

OTHER NONCURRENT ASSETS:
Goodwill

 

 

 

9,425

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

1,827

 

 

2,571

 

Total other noncurrent assets

 

1,827

 

 

11,996

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

1,050,739

 

$

1,436,111

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable

$

79,153

 

$

193,096

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

334

 

 

302

 

Finance lease liabilities

 

 

 

2,831

 

Accrued and other current liabilities

 

24,676

 

 

36,343

 

Accrued interest payable

 

 

 

394

 

Total current liabilities

 

104,163

 

 

232,966

 

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

 

75,340

 

 

103,041

 

LONG-TERM DEBT

 

 

 

130,000

 

NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES

 

465

 

 

799

 

Total liabilities

 

179,968

 

 

466,806

 

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized, none issued, respectively

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 100,898,445 and 100,624,099 shares issued, respectively

 

101

 

 

101

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

835,115

 

 

826,629

 

Retained earnings

 

35,555

 

 

142,575

 

Total shareholders’ equity

 

870,771

 

 

969,305

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$

1,050,739

 

$

1,436,111

 

 
PROPETRO HOLDING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 

Twelve Months Ended December 30,

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income (loss)

$

(107,020

)

$

163,010

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization

 

153,290

 

 

145,304

 

Impairment expense

 

38,002

 

 

3,405

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(27,701

)

 

48,758

 

Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs

 

543

 

 

542

 

Stock-based compensation

 

9,100

 

 

7,776

 

Provision for credit losses

 

448

 

 

949

 

Loss on disposal of assets

 

58,136

 

 

106,812

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable

 

127,491

 

 

(10,177

)

Other current assets

 

1,978

 

 

1,351

 

Inventories

 

(293

)

 

3,917

 

Prepaid expenses

 

(232

)

 

(4,386

)

Accounts payable

 

(95,697

)

 

(25,242

)

Accrued and other current liabilities

 

(18,527

)

 

13,088

 

Accrued interest

 

(394

)

 

183

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

139,124

 

 

455,290

 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Capital expenditures

 

(100,603

)

 

(502,894

)

Proceeds from sale of assets

 

6,386

 

 

7,595

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(94,217

)

 

(495,299

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from borrowings

 

 

 

110,000

 

Repayments of borrowings

 

(130,000

)

 

(50,000

)

Payment of finance lease obligations

 

(30

)

 

(272

)

Proceeds from insurance financing

 

6,821

 

 

 

Repayments of insurance financing

 

(1,348

)

 

(4,547

)

Proceeds from exercise of equity awards

 

 

 

1,164

 

Tax withholdings paid for net settlement of equity awards

 

(614

)

 

 

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

(125,171

)

 

56,345

 

NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

 

(80,264

)

 

16,336

 

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS — Beginning of period

 

149,036

 

 

132,700

 

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS — End of period

$

68,772

 

$

149,036

 

 
 
Reportable Segment Information
 

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020

 

September 30, 2020

($ in thousands)

Pressure

Pumping

 

All Other

 

Total

 

Pressure

Pumping

 

All Other

 

Total

 
Service revenue

$

151,4180

$

2,925

 

$

154,343

$

131,321

$

2,389

 

$

133,710

Adjusted EBITDA

$

34,672

 

$

(10,896

)

$

23,776

 

$

26,662

 

$

(9,308

)

$

17,354

 

Depreciation and amortization

$

34,453

 

$

992

 

$

35,445

 

$

36,326

 

$

1,141

 

$

37,467

 

Capital expenditures incurred

$

21,109

 

$

48

 

$

21,158

 

$

7,571

 

$

370

 

$

7,941

 

 

Years Ended

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

($ in thousands)

Pressure

Pumping

 

All Other

 

Total

 

Pressure

Pumping

 

All Other

 

Total

 
Service revenue

$

773,474

 

$

15,758

 

$

789,232

 

$

2,001,627

 

$

50,687

 

$

2,052,314

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

174,031

 

$

(32,570

)

$

141,461

 

$

533,760

 

$

(14,691

)

$

519,069

 

Depreciation and amortization

$

148,659

 

$

4,631

 

$

153,290

 

$

139,348

 

$

5,956

 

$

145,304

 

Capital expenditures incurred

$

78,154

 

$

3,091

 

$

81,245

 

$

387,119

 

$

13,552

 

$

400,671

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation references “Adjusted EBITDA” and “Free Cash Flow,” which are non-GAAP financial measures. We define EBITDA as our earnings, before (i) interest expense, (ii) income taxes and (iii) depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, plus (i) loss/(gain) on disposal of assets, (ii) stock-based compensation, and (iii) other unusual or nonrecurring (income)/expenses, such as impairment charges, severance, costs related to asset acquisitions, costs related to SEC investigation and class action lawsuits and one-time professional and advisory fees. Free cash flow (FCF) is defined as net cash flow provided by operating activities less net cash used in investing activities. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be an alternative to any measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. We believe the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow provide useful information to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations. Net income is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA. Net cash flow provided from operating activities is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to Free Cash Flow. Non-GAAP financial measures have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. You should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Further, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, and our definitions of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, are set forth in the Appendix hereto.

 
Reconciliation of Net Income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
 

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020

 

September 30, 2020

($ in thousands)

Pressure

Pumping

 

All Other

 

Total

 

Pressure

Pumping

 

All Other

 

Total

 
Net (loss) income

$ (38,130)

$ (5,981)

$ (44,111)

$ (20,920)

$ (8,264)

$ (29,184)

Depreciation and amortization

34,453

992

35,445

36,326

1,141

37,467

Interest expense

174

174

137

137

Income taxe expense

(12,393)

(12,393)

(7,717)

(7,717)

Loss on disposal of assets

17,000

1,261

18,262

11,256

30

11,286

Impairment expense

21,349

21,349

Stock-based compensation

3,132

3,132

2,535

2,535

Other expense

291

291

312

312

Other general and administrative expense (1)

620

620

2,481

2,481

Retention bonus and severance expense

1,007

1,007

37

37

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 34,672

$ (10,896)

$ 23,776

$ 26,662

$ (9,308)

$ 17,354

 
 

Years Ended

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

($ in thousands)

Pressure

Pumping

 

All Other

 

Total

 

Pressure

Pumping

 

All Other

 

Total

 
Net (loss) income

$ (68,271)

$ (38,749)

$ (107,020)

$ 281,090

$ (118,080)

$ 163,010

Depreciation and amortization

148,659

4,631

153,290

139,348

5,956

145,304

Interest expense

1

2,381

2,382

51

7,090

7,141

Income tax expense

(27,480)

(27,480)

50,494

50,494

Loss on disposal of assets

56,659

1,477

58,136

106,178

633

106,811

Impairment expense

36,908

1,095

38,003

3,405

3,405

Stock-based compensation

9,100

9,100

7,776

7,776

Other expense

874

874

717

717

Other general and administrative expense

13,038

13,038

25,208

25,208

Deferred IPO bonus, Retention bonus and severance expense

75

1,065

1,140

7,093

2,110

9,203

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 174,031

$ (32,568)

$ 141,463

$ 533,760

$ (14,691)

$ 519,069

(1) Other general and administrative expense relates to nonrecurring professional fees paid to external consultants in connection with the Company’s expanded audit committee review, SEC investigation and shareholders’ litigation.
 
Reconciliation of Cash from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow
 

Three Months Ended

March 31,

 

June 30,

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

($ in thousands)

 

2020

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2020

 

 
Cash from Operating Activities

$

61,724

 

$

35,186

 

$

21,116

 

$

21,098

 

Cash used in Investing Activities

 

(46,557

)

 

(31,468

)

 

(4,154

)

 

(12,038

)

Free Cash Flow

$

15,167

 

$

3,718

 

$

16,962

 

$

9,060

 

 

