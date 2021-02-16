Purpose Worldwide Announces Official Launch

Firm Delivers Clients’ Success During a Time of Intense Uncertainty and Change, Proving the Power of Purpose-Led Communications to Drive Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, & BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#PR—Purpose Worldwide, a global marketing strategy and communications firm, today announced its official launch. The company’s mission is to help clients define, communicate and connect their purpose to growth through original marketing and public relations initiatives. Originally slated to launch during SXSW 2020, the agency swiftly shifted its efforts to help clients adapt and thrive through the COVID-19 pandemic and the waves of numerous other social, environmental and political challenges. The result is its admirable client portfolio of progressive consumer brands and agencies, global AI, data and technology companies transforming the future of their sectors, and leading public-for-good and nonprofit organizations. Purpose Worldwide’s clients have successfully operationalized their commitment to purpose beyond profit and are leading their sectors.

According to a Deloitte study, CMOs today face an ever-changing marketing environment with constant shifts in technology and consumer behavior. Nearly 60% of consumers care more about customer experience and are willing to pay more for purpose-driven, ethical brands that align with their values. CMOs can create a competitive advantage by incorporating two major shifts into their strategy: agility and ability to fill the talent gaps at different stages of growth and focus; and partners that can straddle both strategy and execution across public relations and full-funnel marketing programs.

Purpose Worldwide’s leadership team is composed of brand, media, technology, marketing and communications veterans Lana McGilvray, Julie Ginches and Cassady Nordeen, in partnership with communications legend and WeRGenZ founder Kathleen Hessert. The agency is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and Boston, Massachusetts. The firm’s global network of partners and advisers provides clients with the ideally tailored team and essential services needed for success, including Marketing and Communications Strategy, Content Development, Public Relations, Investor and Analyst Relations, Crisis Communications and Owned and Paid Communications. All engagements are monitored and measured to ensure alignment with each company’s unique goals.

“We are living in rapidly changing times, in which the ability to effectively execute messages and marketing programs that align growth with purpose matter more than ever,” said co-founder and CEO Lana McGilvray. “Delaying our own launch to focus on our clients’ businesses allowed us to come to market with a standout portfolio of clients and case studies that prove the Return on Purpose is truly measurable and distinct.”

“One of the most important things that a company must do well is tell the story of why it exists and the value it provides. Purpose has exceeded all of our expectations, as they helped us define the new digital fan experience market, developed messaging that reinforced our market leadership and rapidly earned international media coverage, which created net-new value for our business in the technology, sports and entertainment industries,” said Mike Schabel, CEO of Kiswe. “Not only did we break the Guinness world record for BTS’ Bang Bang Con concert for the most paid viewers of a music concert live stream, but 2020 revenue growth exceeded that of our cumulative years in business.”

“We have come to market with a proven track record of helping organizations operationalize their purpose for maximum distinction and growth,” said co-founder and chief strategy officer Julie Ginches. “Now more than ever, companies must find ways to connect with all stakeholders on a genuine and trustworthy basis to achieve their business goals. It is our team’s mission to deliver on a clear and measurable road to success that is tailored for each client to achieve a standout niche within their market.”

