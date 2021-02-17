Q2 Holdings, Inc. to Attend Upcoming Conferences During First Quarter 2021

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, will attend the following conferences during the first quarter of 2021:

  • Wells Fargo’s Bank and Tech Pop Up Virtual Conference on Friday, March 5, 2021
  • Truist Technology, Internet and Services Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Where applicable, a live webcast, as well as a replay, will be accessible from the Investor Relations page of the Q2 website at investors.Q2.com.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:
Maria Abbe
Q2 Holdings, Inc.
O: 1-512-846-3737 ext. 7037

maria.abbe@Q2.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Josh Yankovich
Q2 Holdings, Inc.
O: 1-512-682-4463

josh.yankovich@Q2.com

