Quamnet Outstanding Enterprise Awards 2020 ceremony Successfully Held on 3&4 February 2021

HONG KONG, Feb 24, 2021 – (ACN Newswire) – The Award Ceremony of Quamnet Outstanding Enterprise Awards 2020 was successfully held on 3 and 4 February 2021 at Regal Kowloon Hotel. 12 awarded companies’ representatives and honourable guests attended and witnessed the 12th Anniversary of the Awards. Despite pandemic, the Awards was able to gain wide support from the business community and media from both Hong Kong and overseas, celebrating remarkable achievements of these awarded companies.

Celebrating 12th Anniversary: Sagacity Built to Business Perfection

Being a leading financial website in Hong Kong, Quamnet not only focuses on the financial field, but also the accomplishments of Hong Kong business community which attracts public attention. The Awards, instituted in 2009, is organized by Quamnet and aims to identify and recognize the excellent performance of Hong Kong enterprises.

The judging panel of QOEA is formed by the Quamnet editorial team, Quamnet research team, and independent financial analysts. Each nominated enterprise is required to submit their company profile and the self-evaluation report for assessment and selection. The committee will then use eight categories to select the most representative enterprises. The eight categories include excellent products and services, brand reputation, philosophy of operation, marketing strategies, sustainable development strategies, accomplishments, corporate social responsibility and unique business philosophy or development.

This year we celebrate the twelfth year of QOEA, with theme of “Sagacity Built to Business Perfection”, recognizes enterprises’ outstanding sagacity in times of challenges and critical changes in the past year. The awarded enterprises not only have stood firm, they have also shown the business scene their dedication to reaching new peaks.

Awarded companies come from a wide array of industries in Hong Kong, including financial services, internet corporation, immigration advisory, TMT, ICT solution provider, logistics, and healthcare service etc.

12 companies are being awarded this year with its outstanding achievement, including Babytree Group, Bartra Wealth Advisors Limited, Beng Soon Machinery Holdings Ltd, China Life Trustees Limited, CMGE Technology Group Limited, CITIC Telecom CPC, Kerry Logistics, LFG Investment Holdings Limited, Realord Asia Pacific Securities Limited, Realord Group Holdings Limited, Wan Kei Group Holdings Limited and Link-Asia International MedTech Group Limited.

Mr. Andy Chan, Managing Director of China Tonghai Financial Media Limited, said “2020 was a turbulent and above all challenging year. Despite the global pandemic, outstanding enterprises have stood out from the crowd with its perseverance, excellence and intelligence. Celebrating the 12th Anniversary of QOEA, the Awards has never stopped in recognizing the outstanding performance of the enterprises in Hong Kong, as it aspires to be a widely recognized financial media, setting the benchmark of corporate governance and business development. Quamnet would like to express our applause to all winners of the year, the challenging year of 2020 has made the awarded companies more special. The progress and achievements these companies made in the past year not only enhances positive corporate image and reputation, it also helps create role models for other enterprises in times of hardship.”

Quamnet Outstanding Enterprise Awards 2020 (Alphabetical Listing by Company Name)

Categories / Awarded Company

1. Outstanding Internet Corporation with Investment Value 2020 / Babytree Group

2. Outstanding Ireland Immigration Advisory & Immigrant Investor Programme 2020 / Bartra Wealth Advisors Limited

3. Outstanding Demolition Service Provider 2020 / Beng Soon Machinery Holdings Ltd

4. Outstanding MPF Scheme 2020 / China Life Trustees Limited

5. Best TMT Company 2020 / CMGE Technology Group Limited

6. Outstanding ICT Solution Provider 2020 / CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited

7. Outstanding Global 3PL 2020 / Kerry Logistics

8. Outstanding Integrated Financial Services Enterprise 2020 / LFG Investment Holdings Limited

9. Outstanding Assisted Reproductive Health Care Service Enterprise 2020 / Link-Asia International MedTech Group Limited

10. Outstanding Securities Service Development 2020 / Realord Asia Pacific Securities Limited

11. Outstanding Diversified Integrated Enterprise 2020 / Realord Group Holdings Limited

12. Outstanding Integrated Foundation Services 2020 / Wan Kei Group Holdings Limited

