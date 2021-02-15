Roadman Investments Signs Social eCommerce Licensing Agreement with A3Com Solutions Corp

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2021 / Roadman Investments Corp. (TSXV:LITT)(FWB:1QD)(OTC PINK:RMANF) (“Roadman” or the “Company“)(“Roadman” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Social eCommerce Licensing Agreement with A3Com Solutions Corp. (“A3Com“).

A3Com is a Vancouver-based eCommerce and mobile rewards platform and software development company. A3Com has an exclusive license for the right to develop iCashRewards, a next generation social eCommerce video marketing and rewards platform. iCashRewards is a leading provider of online and virtual reality shopping experience solutions, connecting merchants and consumers across the globe.

iCashRewards is a web and mobile plug-in that gives online shoppers rewards in the form of cash back or USDT. iCashRewards welcomes global users to shop brand names like Microsoft, Canva, GoDaddy, Adidas, WIX, Shopify, Booking.com, Groupon, Virbela, Shoppers Drug Mart, Indigo, illy, Saks Fifths Avenue, Bloomingdales, Ledger, KeepKey, Huobi Cloud Bitcoin OTC, iBOFi and over 150 brands through its portal www.iCashRewards.io.

iCashRewards is reinventing marketing using blockchain technology for loyalty rewards and applying augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) short-form video marketing programs to be a disruptive force in the digital marketing space.

“We are feeling confident and excited about adding A3Com Solutions iCashRewards on our investment portfolio and creating new revenue streams through an innovative social eCommerce and VR digital marketing platform.” said Luke Montaine, CEO of Roadman Investments.

“Welcome to iCashRewards, your new home for an innovative next-generation digital learning and shopping experience, supported by revolutionary virtual networking for participants across the globe.” said Blair Lowther, President of A3Com Solutions.

Under the terms of the licensing agreement, Roadman will absorb A3Com’s development and license program and key personnel into its digital online remote operations and agrees to pay A3Com an upfront payment. A3Com is also eligible to receive potential additional payments related to development and online sales. Roadman has a first right of refusal to purchase 100% of A3Com after Roadman reaches 500,000 users on iCashRewards.io.

About A3Com Solutions Corp.

A3Com Solutions Corp.(“A3Com”) is a Vancouver-based startup, Blockchain & AI-focused software development company focusing on e-commerce and mobile reward platforms, consumer loyalty, and digital marketing. A3Com’s featured platform is iCashRewards, which connects merchants and consumers worldwide.

About Roadman Investments Corp.

Roadman Investments Corp. (“Roadman”) is a Canadian Venture Capital and Advisory Firm that strives to actively drive innovation and accelerate growth within its portfolio holdings in order to realize alpha returns for its shareholders. Roadman invests capital into companies that offer breakthrough products, devices, treatments and health supplements.

