SearchUnify Wins Two Silver Stevies – One in Collaboration With Bluebeam – in 2021 Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–SearchUnify, a leading cognitive platform that powers enterprise search and a suite of next-gen support applications, has been recognized under two different categories at the Stevie Awards, 2021 for the second year in a row.

First, Bluebeam, a leading provider of innovative project collaboration solutions for the architecture, engineering, and construction industries, in collaboration with SearchUnify, won a Silver Stevie for the ‘Best Use of Technology in Customer Service.’ The second Silver Stevie was presented to SearchUnify in the ‘New Product and Services’ category to applaud its innovation in the field of customer support and self-service.

1. Silver Stevie – How SearchUnify Enabled Bluebeam to Hit the Case Deflection Ball Out of the Park Category: Best Use of Technology in Customer Service – Computer Industries

Bluebeam’s strategy to improve their customer’s experience leveraged SearchUnify’s AI to analyze, support requests, improving the deflection rate by 62% by connecting people directly with the online resources they needed; eliminating the need for in-person support.

“Delivering an extraordinary experience for our customers is one of Bluebeam’s core values, and it’s incredibly validating for our commitment to be recognized by our peers in the business community with this award,” said Bluebeam President & Chief Customer Officer, Jim Atkinson. “By using SearchUnify to harness the power of AI, Bluebeam was able to use technology to dramatically improve our customers’ support experience, measurably increasing our ability to quickly connect customers with the resources they need. Bluebeam’s commitment to constantly improve our entire business isn’t a program or an initiative, it’s a way of doing business, and we’re proud to be recognized for our work with SearchUnify in pursuit of that goal.”

2. Silver Stevie – SearchUnify: Fueling Intelligent Support & Self-Service Experiences with Cognitive Search Platform and Next-Gen Support Apps



Category: Contact Center Solution – New Version

SearchUnify’s unified cognitive platform and a suite of next-gen support applications empowers businesses to future-proof their customer support strategy. All the Applications – Intelligent Chatbot, Agent Helper, Community Helper, KCS Enabler, and Escalation Predictor – are fueled by its unified cognitive search platform. This is the second year in a row that SearchUnify has been awarded with a Stevie in this category.

“Cognitive technology is our forte and customer support is in our DNA; our platform and apps are a blend of both,” said Vishal Sharma, CTO, SearchUnify. “2020 was a disruptive year for many businesses and we focused on solving some of the challenges that they faced. Our cognitive platform and apps equipped them with tools required to deliver impeccable self-service and support experiences to their customers as well as employees. And this prestigious award is a validation that we’ve been successful in doing that,” he added.

About SearchUnify

SearchUnify is a leading unified cognitive platform that powers enterprise search and a suite of next-gen support apps. It was honored with two Silver Stevies at 2020 Asia‑Pacific Stevie® Awards, a Silver and a Bronze at the Stevie® Awards for Sales and Customer Service 2020, was named a finalist for the “Best Technology Innovation” at The Global Contact CenterWorld Awards 2020 and the “Best New Technology Solution” at the ICMI Global Contact Center Awards 2020.

About Bluebeam

Trusted by over 2 million individuals in more than 130 countries, Bluebeam’s smart, intuitive solutions advance the way technical professionals work, manage and collaborate on projects digitally. Founded in 2002 in Pasadena, CA, Bluebeam has grown to include additional offices in California, Texas, Illinois, New Hampshire, Germany, England, Denmark, Sweden and Australia. Bluebeam is part of the Nemetschek Group. Download a 30-day trial of Bluebeam Revu on our website.

