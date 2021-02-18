Sisense Recognized as a Visionary in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms

Sisense evaluated based on completeness of vision and ability to execute

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sisense, the leading AI-driven platform for infusing analytics everywhere, today announced the company has been positioned by Gartner as a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms1.The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

“We are confident that Sisense is fulfilling a huge need to drive better decision making with our cross-cloud, AI-driven and composable architecture,” said Ashley Kramer, chief product and marketing officer. “We are addressing the need to empower businesses, their partners and customers to infuse analytics everywhere, and act on their data at the right time, every time.”

Sisense continues to help customers break down the barriers of analytics adoption by enabling more people to automatically receive, interpret and properly leverage actionable intelligence to make better decisions, based on their role not their technical skill level. Sisense provides an easy way to embed and build highly customizable and personalized analytic experiences in any product or workflow and simplifies the data complexity with a flexible, cloud services architecture.

Sisense was also named a Customers’ Choice in the July 2020 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Analytics and Business Intelligence and was highly rated. According to Gartner Peer Insights Report Analytics and Business Intelligence2 is “a modern analytics and business intelligence platform that supports IT-enabled analytic content development. It is defined by a self-contained architecture that enables nontechnical users to autonomously execute full-spectrum analytic workflows from data access, ingestion and preparation to interactive analysis and the collaborative sharing of insights.” The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing and/or using the Product or Service.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about how Sisense was evaluated.

1Source: Gartner, “2021 Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms,” James Richardson, Kurt Schlegel, Rita Sallam, Austin Kronz, Julian Sun, February 15, 2021.

2Source: Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms, 16 July 2020

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Sisense

Sisense goes beyond traditional business intelligence by providing organizations with the ability to infuse analytics everywhere, embedded in both customer and employee applications and workflows. Sisense customers are breaking through the barriers of analytics adoption by going beyond the dashboard with Sisense Fusion – the highly customizable, AI-driven analytics cloud platform, that infuses intelligence at the right place and the right time, every time. More than 2,000 global companies such as GitLab, UiPath, Tinder, Nasdaq, GE, Rolls Royce and Philips Healthcare rely on Sisense to innovate, disrupt markets and drive meaningful change in the world. Ranked as the No. 1 Business Intelligence company in terms of customer success, Sisense has also been named one of the Forbes’ Cloud 100, The World’s Best Cloud Companies, five years in a row. Visit us at www.sisense.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Contacts

Melissa Sheridan



melissa.sheridan@sisense.com

+ 415.609.6875